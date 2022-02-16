Jersey Shore Stars Slam Angelina After She's Accused of Leaking Wedding Speech: 'Damn This Hurts'

MTV/Twitter

Angelina called the report "LIES," but JWoww, Snooki and Deena clearly aren't buying it.

Just when it seemed like the entire cast of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" had moved on from the speech fiasco at Angelina Pivarnick's wedding, it just exploded again online Wednesday afternoon.

After The Sun published a new report accusing Angelina of leaking the audio of Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Nicole Cortese's speech to the press herself, her three costars went off on her on Twitter.

The report claimed Pivarnick "secretly shared audio" to "make them look bad," but Pivarnick denied it on Twitter -- responding to the publication by simply tweeting, "LIES."

Jenni, Nicole and Deena, however, clearly aren't buying it anymore and all posted their disappointment in Angelina at the same time on Twitter. JWoww even retweeted Pivarnick's denial, adding, "Just stop @angelinamtvjs your own husband told us you did this… please just stop."

Deena, meanwhile, wrote, "To think she swore on her animals lives she didn't leak it 😒 I feel like this friendship we have has been based on a lie." She added, "I've been there for her..and now I know she deliberately did something to hurt me ... makes me sad. unfortunately I know the source n know it is in fact true."

"Damn this hurts," wrote Snooki. "I had to take a mental break from this show because i truly thought i ruined her wedding and hurt her. We’ve all been there for her trying to make things right and this s--- hurts."

Polizzi, of course, quit the show following the backlash she received after the wedding speech details leaked online. In the toast, the girls joked that Angelina was "the fly to our s---" and brought up her past engagements. While Angelina laughed along with most of the speech, her demeanor quickly changed when she realized how the rest of the wedding guests and her new husband Chris reacted to it -- and wound up storming out of her own reception to scream at production.

"Lately, it's just like, everything is so serious, and when it comes to our show it's not about like, team this, team that, and then fans are against one another when it comes to a cast member. That's just not how the show works and that's how it's becoming," Snooki said when she initially stepped away from the show in 2019.

She returned in 2021 after taking a full season off and apologized to Angelina, saying she "didn't maliciously mean to ruin your wedding" and regretted the jokes that simply did not land. Viewers saw Angelina also hash things out with both Jenni and Deena and the women have all appeared to be on good terms since.

The irony of the whole mess: Angelina and Chris' marriage didn't even last. Larangeria filed for divorce last month.