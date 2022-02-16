Ted Lasso's Roy Kent Meets Oscar the Grouch on Sesame Street

Instagram

"Grouches gonna grouch"

Looks like Oscar the Grouch may have found a friend as disgruntled as he is in Brett Goldstein.

Earlier this week America's long standing children's show "Sesame Street" teased the "Ted Lasso" actor's appearance on the show on Twitter which features a short clip of him hanging out with Oscar in the fictional New York neighborhood.

Goldstein portrays the irascible but lovable Roy Kent on hit show "Ted Lasso," which he also serves as a writer on. In the clip the 41-year-old appeared next to Oscar the Grouch and groaned at Big Bird who observed it was "a beautiful day."

The pairing is a match made in...well trash cans. And we wouldn't have it any other way! Watch the hilarious clip below:

Grouches gonna grouch on Sesame Street. 💚 Thanks for visiting our neighborhood @BrettGoldstein! We love you! pic.twitter.com/frguVpTJpE — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) February 15, 2022 @sesamestreet

Goldstein took to his own Instagram to celebrate his upcoming appearance on the iconic program.

The actor shared a carousel of images that marked his excitement to be involved with the show. Brett included a photo of himself in a neighboring trash can with Oscar, a selfie with Cookie Monster, separate images of himself hanging out with Bert and Ernie and a photo of him embracing Big Bird.

He also featured a photo with the entire "Sesame Street" cast as well as a themed marker for his dressing room on set.

"Brett, how would you show the best day of your life using only photos…" he began his caption. "I finally found my way to Sesame Street (all you have to do is ask, through the medium of song) and it was more wonderful than I could have imagined."

"Everyone was so funny and brilliant and friendly and kind. I managed to get to say hi to all the residents except Snuffleupagus who was sleeping (although I saw him sleeping and he snores less than you’d think)," Goldstein joked.

The English actor continued his sentiments of gratitude as he concluded his visit to the fictional neighborhood, "Truly a beautiful cast and crew that fill that whole street with all the love you could wish for. Special thanks to Elmo and Grover and Big Bird and Oscar and Cookie Monster, sorry if I scared you."