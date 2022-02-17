Cynthia Nixon Thinks Fan Reaction to Miranda on And Just Like That Is 'Bizarre': 'She's Never Been Level-Headed'

Getty

She also says she wishes they'd told "Sex and the City" fans that if they were looking for that show, they should just stick to the reruns.

Love it or hate it, "And Just Like That..." was certainly one of the most talked about shows on television, with a lot of the chatter for the "Sexy and the City" sequel series coming of the more negative variety.

It's always hard to return to such an iconic show with such beloved characters, but fans have been particularly hard on the women of "AJLT" and the choices they've made as we checked back in on them in their mid-50s.

For Cynthia Nixon, those choices included -- spoiler alert for anyone who hasn't watched the show but wants to read an article about reactions to it -- quitting her high-paying job as a corporate attorney, returning to college, and falling into an unexpected romance with the reboot's most reviled character, Sara Ramirez' Che Diaz.

While fans argued that all of this is totally out of character for Miranda, Nixon begs to differ -- and she certainly has a more intimate understanding of the character she's inhabited all these years. As she sees it, these developments are perfectly in character.

"I think that's a bizarre reaction," she told Vogue in a new interview of the backlash. She sees Miranda as "brave" in making these kind of major life decisions in her 50s. "She doesn’t know where she’s going exactly, but she knows she has to go somewhere. And I think that’s always been true of Miranda, right?" she said.

Nixon also pushed back at the notion that this is all so out of character for Miranda, that she's some kind of logical, level-headed person who would never take such risks in her life with no idea how things might turn out.

"Miranda’s very smart and she’s very tenacious, but the idea that she’s level-headed-- She’s never been level-headed!" Nixon pushed back. "She’s a loose cannon, a very opinionated loose cannon. She’s always been a bull in a china shop and losing her temper and blowing things up then having to backtrack when she calms down."

Instead, Nixon thinks Miranda's decisions this season were "brave," pointing out that "she gives up her very lucrative corporate job and goes back to try and make something more of her life."

She also sees that as a strong message that people in their middle years can embrace. "As Miranda says: We’re not old, we’re 55. I mean, you’re certainly closer to the end than to the beginning. But if you’re not happy with where you are, you still have a lot of time to make a change."

One thing Nixon does wish they'd thought to do was check people's expectations a little better before the premiere of "And Just Like That..." Apparently changing the name of the whole project wasn't quite enough of a separation. Apparently, the characters being in their 50s and at entirely different stages of their lives than they were in the '90s wasn't enough.

So Nixon wishes they'd put a message out there in ten-foot tall letters: "This is not 'Sex and the City.'" She said, "This is a new show for this moment, and for the moment in these original characters' lives."