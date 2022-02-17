Angelina Pivarnick's Husband Laid Out Marriage Issues on Jersey Shore Before Divorce

MTV

"I feel left out of everything," he says in this week's episode -- as The Situation tries playing marriage counselor.

While Angelina Pivarnick has been doing most of the talking this season on "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" when it comes to her marriage woes with Chris Larangeria, viewers finally heard his side of the story on Thursday night.

Filmed before Larangeria filed for divorce last month, the episode began with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and wife Lauren inviting the duo over for dinner, hoping they could "solve" some of the marriage drama.

Angelina and Chris started bickering almost immediately, as he expressed some frustration with paying more of the bills, despite her making "10 times more than me." He added, "I don't care, I never say anything!"

She then started talking about her needs, saying she wanted to be "courted" -- adding she'd like more date nights and for him to, in general, take more initiative in being romantic. "I wanna get f---ed," she added, after talking about their lack of sex in previous episodes.

Sitch chimed in saying he believes a healthy sex life could lead to them each "doing their part" around the house more. "Basically, if I bang him, he'll mow the lawn?" asked Angelina, as Chris added, "If you blow, I'll mow!"

Larangeria then got serious as he said he was "gonna explain everything."

"Every Saturday night, what she does is, 'I'm going out with my friends.' And guess where I am, I'm home alone. I feel left out of everything," he said. "You're constantly yelling at me, bossing me around. That also ties into the 50/50 relationship thing, I feel like it's 90/10."

Mike's advice: For Angelina to be careful with her tone, as Chris feels like he's "being talked down to" regularly.

She, meanwhile, brought up both Chris and his mother telling her to buy their new home on her own -- "so if I ever wanna kick you out, I can kick you out." She added: "Why the f--- are we going in it like that? Going into a house with that in my brain is not good."

"For Chris to say, how about you buy this house, just in case you'll kick me out, that puts a bad taste in my house," she elaborated in a confessional. "That's like basically saying to your wife, I know in the future our marriage, it's not going to work out."

Chris said the only reason he suggested that was because he felt it was the "fair thing" to do, "since you were the one that was putting more into it" from a financial standpoint.

Mike and Lauren said it seemed like the two really needed to work on their communication, with Chris saying the two were actually more helpful than any therapist they'd seen.

Clearly, the session was at least somewhat productive, as Chris wound up joining the rest of the cast on a group trip to the Florida Keys. While there, they even revealed they had sex at the new house, on the day of the move.

In a confessional, Angelina explained that the two "agreed we were going to try and fulfill each other's wants," but the self-imposed deadline she gave herself to decide whether she'd file for divorce or not was fast approaching. In fact, it was in just five days and would happen while they were all on vacation.

"Right now, we're trying to work things out. I have a lot to think about."