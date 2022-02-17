Nick Cannon Opens Up About 'Heavy, Heavy Guilt' Over Not Spending More Time with Late Son Zen

Nick Talk Productions

"I walk around with a backpack full of guilt," says the father of seven -- soon to be eight children on the latest episode of his talk show.

Even Nick Cannon admits that he very much has an "unconventional personal life," and he's starting to reflect on those choices and what it means for now and going forward.

The "Masked Singer" host has seven children with three different women, an eighth on the way with a fourth woman, and he lost a child at five months old that he had with a fifth woman. More than half of them have been -- or will be -- born in the past year and a half.

Before revealing his upcoming son with Brie Tiesi, Cannon said he is done having children. Now, he seems to be reflecting on the reality of having so many young children at the same time and the reality of him being only one man.

On Wednesday's episode of his daytime talk show, Cannon credited therapy with helping him "learn and grow and navigate through my unconventional personal life," he said, describing himself as a "work in progress."

We've embedded the entire episode here, but you can catch the therapy session talk at 15:13.

The loss of his son Zen, whom he had with Alyssa Scott in June 2021, has really impacted him when it comes to considering how he spends his time and what his responsibilities are when it comes to his children.

In a clip from his actual therapy session with Dr. Laura Berman, Cannon revealed that he has "heavy, heavy guilt" over the fact that he "didn't get to spend time like I really wanted to with Zen." That got him thinking about his other young children, as Zen passed so young.

Cannon's younger children include seven-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa, 13-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell and his upcoming son with Tiesi. He also shares ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, while he and Bell also share four-year-old Golden.

"That I have other children even in a similar age that I was like, ‘Okay, I’m guilty that I’m not there every day. I’m guilty that the mothers of my children yearn for more and I can only give so much,'" Cannon said.

He said that he walks around "with a backpack of guilt," but that it makes it easier for him to deal with that when he works harder.

He also opened up about the non-traditional relationships he enjoys with the four mothers of his children outside of Carey. While he and Carey are "really great friends" and co-parents, Cannon says there is no intimacy in their relationship.

He suggested, though, that he does still have an intimate relationship with the four other mothers of his children. "Clearly if I care for someone, if I have a child with someone, there has been intimacy," he told his therapist. "And there probably will continue to be intimacy because there’s true, authentic love there."