JWoww Brought to Tears After Zack Orchestrates Touching Surprise with Her Children

"I wanted to do this with the kids just so we could signify our unity as a family and our love," he said -- and there wasn't a dry eye in the house.

Following the couple's engagement, Zack Clayton wanted to find an extra special way to involve Jenni "JWoww" Farley's kids as they planned their future together as a family.

On Thursday's new episode of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," Zack revealed his plan to Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, after the group arrived in the Florida Keys for a cast getaway.

"I want to take the kids and plan something nice for Jenni later tonight," he explained. "The kids were not there for the actual engagement, so I wanted to do another promise. The kids and I, with Jenni, just to pull together out family of four."

He then asked for Mike and the rest of the crew to distract Jenni, so he could pull aside Meilani, 7, and Greyson, 5, and fill them in on his plan. "How are we gonna keep her busy? Got any Botox laying around?" cracked Vinny Guadagnino.

Zack was then spotted spending time with both kids, telling them he had a surprised planned. "Is it toys?" asked Greyson, who wanted to know why said surprise "is not for us."

"It's for mom, dude. You guys will get your surprises a different day," he said, before revealing his plan. "I got us something that we're gonna share together for mom. I have bracelets, they're for us three and we're gonna give one to mom."

The bracelet had the infinity symbol on it, which he explained "never breaks" and means they'll "always go on forever because we all love each other." Clearly a fan of the plan, Meilani let out a sweet "Awww" before they set up some candles and rose petals on the beach.

After grabbing her mom and bringing her to the special spot, Meilani told JWoww, "We love you forever, we will always be with you and we will always be together as a family."

"We love together," added Greyson, as Jenni and her two kids all started to cry while they hugged each other. "I wanted to do this with the kids just so we could signify our unity as a family and our love," Zack added, getting emotional as well.

"Zack involving the kids because we didn't have them involved in our engagement, it means so much to me," Jenni said in a confessional. "My kids are my #1 priority, so the fact that Zack understands that and makes them his #1 priority, reaffirms he's my person."

It's been nearly a year since the two got engaged in February 2021, after he proposed at the top of the Empire State Building.

