RHOSLC Reunion: Andy Grills Jen on Fraud, Lisa on Nasty Hot Mic Moment

Cohen addresses Mary's absence, before Barlow argues with production for airing her comments about Meredith and seemingly storms off.

The "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" are in the hot seat in the new trailer for the show's Season 2 reunion.

The footage starts with host Andy Cohen revealing to the group that Mary Cosby "chose not to join us tonight," following confirmation she's no longer filming with the rest of the cast. While her exit came on the heels of being called out for some racist language on the most recent season, Andy is seen telling Whitney Rose in that promo that Mary is "very upset that you called her a predator."

Among the topics that will be addressed during the 3-part reunion special: the federal case against Jen Shah. The reality star stands accused of generating and selling "lead lists" of innocent people who could be targeted as part of a telemarketing scam for almost a decade. Many of the victims were elderly and working class. She pled not guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering charges in April.

"You called my husband a sugar daddy and you put me and the work that I've done down. Why does it keep coming up?" she asks at one point, before Andy says, "You're being charged with fraud and money laundering."

"And you're innocent until proven guilty," Jen replies, before he's then seen asking Jen's husband Sharrieff whether he ever questioned "where the money came from." We'll have to wait until it to air for his answer.

"There's one charge that's 30 year and one charge that's 20 years?" Cohen also asks, before Jen shockingly responds, "I don't know." An incredulous Andy follows that up with, "You don't know what the charge is?!"

The rest of the promo revolves around Lisa Barlow's hot mic moment in a recent episode during the group's trip to Zion, in which she unloaded on costar Meredith Marks.

"Meredith can go f--- herself, I'm done with her. Cause I'm not a f---ing whore and I don't cheat on my husband," she exclaimed behind closed doors, as her mic picked up the audio on the show. "Her and her dumb f---ing family that poses. Why don't you own a house? Wait, you can't. Cause your husband changes jobs every five minutes? Fake Meredith is a piece of s---."

"'I have your back,' I'm offended by that. F--- you! That f---ing piece of s--- garbage whore. I f---ing hate her!" she continued. "She's a whore. She's f---ed half of New York! She can go f--- herself."

"It kind of seemed like a truth dump for you," Andy says to Lisa during the reunion -- which was filmed the morning after the women all saw that footage for the first time. "No it wasn't," says Lisa, before she also denies thinking Meredith is a whore.

"The venom and hatred that the delivery came with is what resonated. I was sick," Meredith says to her -- before Heather Gay also calls out Lisa for calling her and Whitney "inbred, polygamist cousins." Shah even gets in on the action, calling Barlow a "bitch."

"I just feel like everybody here wants to break me all the time," exclaimed Lisa, before she's then seen having another hot mic moment about a hot mic moment.

"You guys knew what you were doing when you put that in there," she's heard saying to producers in her dressing room, behind another closed door. "Like, I was on a rant. I just think what you guys did just gave them all a reason to f---ing say, 'That's who you are, that's who you are.'"

The footage ends with her walking out of the building and saying, "I'm done."