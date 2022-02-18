Tristan Thompson Takes His 3-Year-Old Daughter True on a Dinner Date

Instagram

The pro athlete calls his outings with his daughter "my favorite type of date nights."

Tristian Thompson is spending some quality time with his 3-year-old daughter True.

On Thursday, the NBA player took to Instagram to show off the father-daughter duo's night at dinner. The post features a short video of Tristan and True, whom he shares with Khloe Kardashian, playfully eating dinner at a Japanese restaurant.

In the clip, the toddler is seen trying to eat some rice with a fork while her dad is set up with a bowl of edamame. He looks at the camera in his hand and smiles before trying to give his daughter a kiss as she moves just out of reach.

He captioned the video, "My favorite type of date nights," alone with a red heart and a crossed finger emoji.

Kardashian and Thompson are said to have split for good earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Khloe shared some pics with True on Thursday as well.