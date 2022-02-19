Lauren Sorrentino Explains Why She Snapped at Deena Cortese at Dinner: 'Not My Finest Hour'

MTV

"I was anxious and out of my comfort zone. I made some mistakes and lost my cool at dinner," said Lauren, who shares 8-month-old son Romeo with The Situation.

The last few minutes of Thursday's episode of the MTV reality series featured the couple at a group dinner with Deena Nicole Cortese and her husband Chris Buckner, Vinny Guadagnino, as well as Angelina Pivarnick and her now-estranged husband Chris Larangeira.

The dinner took place at the end of the group's first day of their cast getaway in the Florida Keys -- and it's safe to say Lauren was not having a good time. While at dinner, she expressed how tired she was and complained about the food, and even appeared to tell the waiter that it "tasted like s---."

Angelina shared her thoughts about Lauren's behavior in a confessional, saying, "Lauren is a blunt person like I am. I'm a little bit more raunchy, she's a little bit more bitchy."

Although Mike was still eating -- and said they would leave after their meal -- Lauren asked him if he was ready to go. "I'm ready to shower and go to sleep," she told Mike, who said he wanted to finish his meal. The couple had brought their then 5-month-old Romeo with them on vacation, and Lauren noted that she had to go "take care of" him.

Lauren proceeded to tell the waiter that her cocktail was "too sweet" and pointed out that "no one got [her] an allergy medicine either."

"Honestly, I didn't realize Lauren complained so much," Deena admitted in a confessional. "I mean, I still love her. She just, you know, she complains a lot."

After Mike seemingly finished his meal, he gave -- or attempted to give -- a heartfelt toast to his friends. Lauren interrupted him, trying to hurry him up as she wanted to leave.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Vinny then made a funny jab at Mike, which seemed to take Lauren to her breaking point as she then snapped at Vinny.

"We have a f---ing 5-month-old to deal with, OK?" Lauren said. "Twenty-four hours a day human, so we have to go to bed."

She then addressed Deena, saying, "You also have a baby to go to." This rubbed Deena the wrong way.

"I'm not pushing it because I brought people to take care of him, OK? That's why," she hit back. "So like, please. The way you said it I didn't like it."

Angelina chimed in and attempted to ease the tension. "Everybody's tired, that's it. Everybody yell at me. I can take it."

While the episode ended there, Lauren took to Instagram on Friday to explain her behavior at the dinner, revealing why she "lost [her] cool."

Lauren, 37, posted an image that featured an edited version of the infamous "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" woman yelling at cat meme. In the shot, Lauren and Angelina's faces appear to have been photoshopped over Taylor Armstrong and Kyle Richards' faces, respectively, while Deena and Vinny's heads are seen next to the cat.

"Clearly this weeks episode was not my finest hour, but shocking to some I am a flawed human that was struggling at 5 months postpartum, along with severe ptsd from Romeo's very scary and serious NICU stay," Lauren began in the post's caption. "That was my first 24 hours away from him, hoping he was ok in a hotel room w family (of course he was but I was stressed). I was anxious and out of my comfort zone. I made some mistakes and lost my cool at dinner. That being said, I should have excused myself and met my husband in bed later - instead I tried to power through to finish the dinner. I added in some strong af spicy 🌶 margs 🍹 (bad idea) to the mix & next thing you know things went sideways 😵‍💫 ."

The mom of one went on to note that she didn't "disrespect any waitstaff" and claimed that her comments about the food were actually directed at Mike, with Lauren blaming the editing for making it seem like she was being rude to the waitstaff.

"In fact that's a little editing magic for sensationalism," Lauren wrote. "The outbursts were directed at producers - for not acknowledging my voiced concerns and needs for hours - and not to the cast, but I can understand that's hard to see as a viewer."

She added that she apologized to Deena and Vinny. "I did apologize to D & Vinny who I both love and respect," Lauren wrote, before concluding. "I'm all about taking accountability so this is me doing so; lesson learned. He without sin cast the first stone 🪨 Til next JERZDAY. Yours truly , The Bitchuation 💋."

Mike, 39, commented on his wife's post, writing, "Go off Queen 👏👏🙌🙌🙌🙌" Jenni "JWoww" Farley also chimed in, sharing a series of heart emojis.