Stephen Amell Responds to Peacemaker's NSFW Green Arrow Diss --Plus, Major DC Cameos Cut from HBO Max Finale

James Gunn's "Suicide Squad" R-rated spinoff starring John Cena was treated to some major A-list cameos, but it was also pretty quickly apparent who wasn't there!

One of the biggest surprises of the winter season has definitely been the most unlikely film spinoff in recent memory. Fans were already flummoxed when John Cena was announced to be returning to his "Suicide Squad" character of Peacemaker for an HBO Max spinoff.

Spoiler alert for the movie, and ultimately Season 1 of "Peacemaker," for all of those who like to read articles about shows and movies that interest them, but not enough to actually watch them but definitely enough to complain when people talk about them.

As fans of "The Suicide Squad" semi-reboot film know, Cena's Peacemaker ultimately turned heel in the film, taking out Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag on his way to becoming even more firmly established as just a huge piece of-- well, you get the idea.

By the end of the film, though, it would seem that justice had prevailed as Peacemaker was shot in the neck by Idris Elba's Bloodsport and then had a building dropped on him. But this is comic books and if you don't see a body -- hell, sometimes if you do see a body, that doesn't mean their dead.

When the "Peacemaker" series began, fans learned how Cena's kill-'em-all-to-preserve-the-peace idiot superhero survived, and to James Gunn's credit he didn't try to abruptly change Peacemaker's personality. He's still an extremely offensive, amoral moron.

Nevertheless, fans embraced his arc as he attempted to smarten up and learn that sometimes, maybe, the best answer isn't to just kill everyone and everything in sight.

It's not quite a hero turn, that may not be fully in the cards, but it was enough of one to set up a huge cameo appearance in the Season 1 finale that may or may not have a payoff in the upcoming season, or on the big screen somewhere.

Let's just say that Peacemaker and team's actions got the attention of some of DC's biggest heavy hitters, with the sudden appearance of the Justice League messing up the team's big dramatic walking away moment from the scene of the season's epic climactic battle.

But it's not a complete Justice League, which was mostly represented by Ezra Miller's Flash and Jason Momoa's Aquaman. Superman and Wonder Woman were there as well, but they stuck to silhouettes so body doubles could portray those roles. But two Leaguers were missing even in that format.

Well, as it turns out, there is perhaps a reason that Batman and Cyborg were missing -- and in fact, they weren't always missing at all. Actor Matt Turner took to Twitter to share a shot of him from what appears to be his dressing trailer where he had on the Ben Affleck Bat-suit.

After that epic #peacemaker finale I can finally post this. Sadly I(& Cyborg) were cut from the final edit. Why? Only @jamesgunn & @warnerbros know that. pic.twitter.com/tmgXpfCQ4m — Matt Turner 🇨🇦 (@TunaPhish09) February 19, 2022 @TunaPhish09

In his message, he wrote that both he and Cyborg were represented by body doubles for that epic final shot, but apparently something was changed in post-production. "Why? Only James Gunn and Warner Bros. know that," he tweeted.

The actors who portrayed Superman and Wonder Woman in silhouette shared similar trailer shots of themselves in costume to their respective Instagram pages, as noted by TVLine, adding some credence to Turner's claims.

As to why, Gunn himself hinted at that in a chat with Variety, even as he made it clear he wasn't entirely sure what he could and couldn't say. When it comes to superhero universes, these decisions are often made at the highest levels.

"You know, I don’t know what I can– There are reasons for [their absences]," he very carefully said "But I’m actually uncertain whether I can say what those reasons are. It might have to do with future stuff."

That "future stuff" does include the upcoming "Flash" movie, which will tie together all kinds of DC stuff in a way that may or may not be similar to the latest Spider-Man movie.

It also includes the latest iteration of "The Batman," this time portrayed by Robert Pattinson. Meanwhile, Ray Fisher (Cyborg) has vowed not to work for DC again under its current president, so that absence may be more political than plot.

But while absences had the Twittersphere buzzing, it was something that was left in that got a reaction from another DC star. The R-rated HBO Max series hasn't held back all season when it comes to politically incorrect content, with most of it coming directly from Peacemaker's mouth.

In the season finale, he went in hard on Green Arrow with an x-rated joke about him going to "Brony conventions dressed as the back half of Twilight Sparkle with a four-inch--" Let's just say, it gets even more graphic from there, and leave it at that, shall we.

Well, as you might expect, the comment certainly got some attention, for its crass audacity and for it being very pointedly directed at the very superhero that helped put DC on the map when it comes to television production. After all, it's still called the Arrowverse over there.

Haven’t seen it. Too busy showing Cena what professional wrestling should actually look like on tv. https://t.co/CDE35wi8XX — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) February 18, 2022 @StephenAmell

Stephen Amell, who portrayed Green Arrow across six seasons to launch that universe, was made aware of the joke by a journalist on Twitter, responding, "Haven't seen it. Too busy showing Cena what professional wrestling should actually look like on TV."

Amell has entered the squared circle for the WWE a few times over the years, but is more likely referring to his current role in the Starz series "Heels," where he portrays a professional wrestler. "Heels" has also been picked up for a second season. Crossover?