Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's Undergoing IVF Treatments, Over a Year After Loss of Baby Jack

Getty

"I humbly beg you to stop asking if I'm pregnant because while I know it's said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!"

Chrissy Teigen is undergoing IVF treatments.

In September 2020 the star and her husband John Legend revealed the loss of their son Jack. Now over a year later, Teigen shared on Instagram they are trying to conceive another child.

She first posted a photo, featuring a series of IVF injectables, to her Stories with the words, "Here we go again."

Teigen then shared a photo of herself working out in front of a stunning beach-side sunset to her main feed:

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The "Lip Sync Battle" host began her caption, "hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I'm balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos."

"I honestly don't mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch," Teigen continued. "So I humbly beg you to stop asking if I'm pregnant because while I know it's said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!"

"But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they're pregnant," she urged her followers and noted "I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I'd rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that's how you finally learn."

Back in September 2021, the 36-year-old took the time to honor little Jack for National Son's Day by dedicating an Instagram post to "the son we almost had."

Alongside a raw and heartbreaking picture of Teigen grieving their loss from the hospital bed, her caption spoke directly to their baby.

"A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn't want to," she wrote. "I didn't get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle."