Courteney Cox Says She Looked 'Really Strange' With Face Fillers

Getty

'I chased that youthfulness'

Courteney Cox is getting candid about the intense pressures for women to stay "perpetually young" in Hollywood.

In an interview with "The Times", Cox opened up about the lengths she would go to in the past to achieve a certain look.

"I chased that youthfulness for years," she admitted to the publication. "I didn't realize that, 'Oh s—t, I'm actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now."

After a dalliance with fillers and various other cosmetic procedures, she had an epiphany that resulted in her ditching the beauty treatments entirely.

"People would talk about me, I think. There was a period where I went, 'I've got to stop. That's just crazy,''' Cox added that despite her realization, the public criticism that led to her having her procedures were overwhelming, "The scrutiny is intense."

Back in 2017, Courteney had originally opened up about her cosmetic regrets to "New Beauty."

"You go to a doctor who would say, 'You look great, but what would help is a little injection here or filler there'" she recalled. "So you walk out and you don’t look so bad and you think, 'No one noticed — it's good.'"

Cox continued, "Then somebody tells you about another doctor: 'This person’s amazing. They [did] this person who looks so natural.' You meet them and they say, 'You should just do this.' The next thing you know, you’re layered and layered and layered. You have no idea because it's gradual until you go, 'Oh sh--, this doesn’t look right.'"

Since then the "Scream" actress has had her fillers dissolved and says that she is "as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person I was."

"I don't know what the future holds, but I know I want to stay natural," she said at the time.