All the Best Euphoria Memes After Lexi Burns Down the School with Her Play

Television By TooFab Staff |
HBO

Twitter also had some serious concerns over the one person who wasn't there: Fez.

When the students of Euphoria High sat down to watch the school's latest play, they clearly didn't expect it to be about them.

On Sunday night's new episode, Maude Apatow's Lexi put on a show she wrote called "Our Life," casting pitch-perfect look-alikes of all her friends to rehash all their messy drama from her POV. The show had it all, including Rue's (Zendaya) drug addiction, her complicated relationships with her sister Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and their absent father, her lush of her mom (Alana Ubach -- played hilariously by Austin Abrams) and a homoerotic musical number featuring the school's football team.

That last one -- set to Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out for a Hero" -- seriously ticked off Nate (Jacob Elordi), who stormed out of the auditorium as the entire audience started laughing at shooting glances in his direction. While he and Cassie were clearly mortified by the show, the rest of the cast appeared to be enjoying it -- especially Rue, who seemed happier than we've seen her all season long.

But there was one person Lexi wanted there whose seat remained empty: Fez, who was seen getting ready for the show, worrying whether he looked handsome and carrying flowers to bring her on opening night. At his place, however, Ashtray looked ready attack Custer -- who's working as a police snitch -- after seeing a suspicious moment between him and Fey. Clearly, something goes wrong here, but viewers will have to wait until next week's season finale to find out what.

For now, we're left with some hilarious memes, as viewers turned to Twitter to joke about Lexi burning bridges, the reactions from everyone watching the show and its casting -- while also expressing serious concern for Fez. Check out some of the best reactions below!

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.