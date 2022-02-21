All the Best Euphoria Memes After Lexi Burns Down the School with Her Play

Twitter also had some serious concerns over the one person who wasn't there: Fez.
When the students of Euphoria High sat down to watch the school's latest play, they clearly didn't expect it to be about them.
On Sunday night's new episode, Maude Apatow's Lexi put on a show she wrote called "Our Life," casting pitch-perfect look-alikes of all her friends to rehash all their messy drama from her POV. The show had it all, including Rue's (Zendaya) drug addiction, her complicated relationships with her sister Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and their absent father, her lush of her mom (Alana Ubach -- played hilariously by Austin Abrams) and a homoerotic musical number featuring the school's football team.
That last one -- set to Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out for a Hero" -- seriously ticked off Nate (Jacob Elordi), who stormed out of the auditorium as the entire audience started laughing at shooting glances in his direction. While he and Cassie were clearly mortified by the show, the rest of the cast appeared to be enjoying it -- especially Rue, who seemed happier than we've seen her all season long.
But there was one person Lexi wanted there whose seat remained empty: Fez, who was seen getting ready for the show, worrying whether he looked handsome and carrying flowers to bring her on opening night. At his place, however, Ashtray looked ready attack Custer -- who's working as a police snitch -- after seeing a suspicious moment between him and Fey. Clearly, something goes wrong here, but viewers will have to wait until next week's season finale to find out what.
For now, we're left with some hilarious memes, as viewers turned to Twitter to joke about Lexi burning bridges, the reactions from everyone watching the show and its casting -- while also expressing serious concern for Fez. Check out some of the best reactions below!
Maddie I feeeeeeel u tho. Syd scared me breathing on the glass. I’m afraid of her now. Ashtray unbelievably about that life, unfortunately. Lexi you’re deranged and I can tell you a thing or two about being uncomfortably honest for the sake of “art”. Spoiler alert: it’s bad.— h (@halsey) February 21, 2022 @halsey
no I am on board with her because I am also deranged and an uncomfortably honest oversharer for the sake of art lmao https://t.co/afpAODnDty— h (@halsey) February 21, 2022 @halsey
How does it feel to see your life played out before you? #euphoria pic.twitter.com/fYYSpZHpck— HBO (@HBO) February 21, 2022 @HBO
Lexi after ruining everyone’s lives #euphoria pic.twitter.com/DIwPoqSM7u— 💂🏽♀️ (@luhmario2x) February 21, 2022 @luhmario2x
I know who approved this play pic.twitter.com/D2dtqAWxpV— 𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒎 (@aramnotagoat) February 21, 2022 @aramnotagoat
THE PRINCIPAL LOOKING AT THE BILL FROM LEXIS PLAY.. #Euphoria #lexi #euphoriaEp7 pic.twitter.com/gEfmn1HnVu— Karly Denham (@DenhamKarly) February 21, 2022 @DenhamKarly
nawt the rachel berry walk 😭 https://t.co/cXVju6Ojrj— erin 🍌 (@dropmycrissant) February 20, 2022 @dropmycrissant
lexi and ethan is what rachel and kurt thought they were giving 🤧#Euphoria pic.twitter.com/z3QXaPwvxk— MJ 🎀 (@MarcyJeanbapti7) February 21, 2022 @MarcyJeanbapti7
so i guess lexi was the one to finally end nate jacobs after all pic.twitter.com/alUfP97fEd— ًyas (@huntcrs) February 21, 2022 @huntcrs
Lexi you are a fuck*ng G. 😌 #Euphoria #Nate #Lexi pic.twitter.com/8tCdHr0vx3— Er. martnz (@Martnz_13) February 21, 2022 @Martnz_13
ethan switching between 40 characters during lexi’s play pic.twitter.com/4bx8wzSoAf— orphe 🤎 EMILIA DAY ✰ (@allalonecherry) February 21, 2022 @allalonecherry
Can we please talk about Ethan’s range though? Give him an Oscar already. 👏🏼 #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/BPPyHkTJT2— Lara Montes (@unwritmeable29) February 21, 2022 @unwritmeable29
Ethan got multiple roles and he eating them up I know that’s right #Euphoria #EuphoriaHBOMax pic.twitter.com/CxSp6OSCYH— Mo | | Atlas Hate Page | | Bennett Defense Team (@Momo031401) February 21, 2022 @Momo031401
LEXI'S MOM... WE STAN!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6GzzRQQ9ra— Euphoria News (@EuphoriaHBONews) February 21, 2022 @EuphoriaHBONews
#Euphoria Lexi's mom in the audience be like pic.twitter.com/wPk5b8V4hf— Mali (@Malachi29576026) February 21, 2022 @Malachi29576026
Lexis mom on last nights episode of #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/GmquoEVaKO— Skylar Pendleton (@skpendle) February 21, 2022 @skpendle
nate watching that locker room scene #EUPHORIA pic.twitter.com/tbQS8pcFXj— Jamie (@jamie35214279) February 21, 2022 @jamie35214279
Maddie and Kat just watching the boys locker room scene like #Euphoria #EuphoriaHBO pic.twitter.com/RydWbIigau— billy :) (@musicaldoogle) February 21, 2022 @musicaldoogle
nate after the locker room scene #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/fQU6tl5JXd— vivi :) (@piscesimmigrant) February 21, 2022 @piscesimmigrant
Nate Jacobs been talking a lot of shit for a man who got punked by a theater nerd #EuphoriaHBO #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/66qDrwWQGj— 𝕛𝕦𝕒𝕟 👑🌞🌻 (@jariahsgone) February 21, 2022 @jariahsgone
Nate during the whole play#Euphoria pic.twitter.com/x7l7FdOZ7M— feebe (@socklesshoe) February 21, 2022 @socklesshoe
Cassie and Nate squirming in their seats while Maddie’s like this: #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/WU80cYJAyU— GIVEZENDAYAHER2NDEMMY (@iluvredheadz) February 21, 2022 @iluvredheadz
Kat and Maddy during the Nate locker room scene pic.twitter.com/c8rNzJfjcf— ･ﾟDK ☆ (@aundrearunway) February 21, 2022 @aundrearunway
Me sleeping good tonight knowing lexi’s play destroyed Nate and Cassie relationship #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/860OV5IokZ— YES (@idk_ijustpost) February 21, 2022 @idk_ijustpost
i swear if fez and ashtray don‘t make it to season 3… #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/jWxiFo2WZR— mar (@LOKlSBlTCH) February 21, 2022 @LOKlSBlTCH
Fez - “do you think other people will find me handsome?”— Holl (@Holliescott19x) February 21, 2022 @Holliescott19x
Me #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/bpXx9ofNqg
Fez just wanted to know if he looked handsome for Lexi #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/kLnDN3G7eb— ✨Holly✨ (@HollyTaylor201) February 21, 2022 @HollyTaylor201
Fez just wants to know if Lexi will think he’s handsome #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/Pm1gtA3W8u— 💋 (@swiftysunflower) February 21, 2022 @swiftysunflower
How it started: How it's going:#Euphoria pic.twitter.com/JFLDjEOKnc— nel (@nelwya) February 21, 2022 @nelwya
Rue genuinely enjoying the play makes me super happy for some reason #EUPHORIA pic.twitter.com/DZghdkP2JL— Ty #CBBUS3 (@tysveto) February 21, 2022 @tysveto
if you told me this was rue i would not believe you pic.twitter.com/KZHw0wGUJ9— em :) (@dayasspidey) February 21, 2022 @dayasspidey
Cassie outside of the Auditorium at the end of Lexi's gym scene #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/mBXClERNG2— Eli (@yeah_els) February 21, 2022 @yeah_els