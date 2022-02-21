Wendy Williams Celebrates Her Father's 91st Birthday with Sweet Instagram Post

Instagram

Wendy Williams celebrated a huge milestone with her followers on Instagram.

"The Wendy Williams Show" host took to the social media site to share a series of sweet photos of herself spending time with her father Thomas Williams Sr., a retired English teacher and school principal, for his 91st birthday.

Paying tribute to her dad she captioned the images, "Daddy's 91st birthday! Enjoying it in the most relaxing way possible."

She shared the post on her new Instagram account @therealwendywilliamsonline which she recently created in an effort to connect more directly with her fans. The 57-year-old's previous social media presence had been through her official self-titled show page.

Last week Wendy posted a five-minute clip to mark the end of her social media hiatus after taking a leave from the platform following a series of health related issues. The video was filmed by her son Kevin Hunter Jr. and featured a discussion about her late mother Shirley Williams who passed away in December 2020 while the talk show host strolled along a beach.

Williams has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since her abrupt departure from her show in July 2021. "The Wendy Williams Show" has seen a series of guest hosts, with Sherri Shepherd reportedly close to closing a deal to take over as permanent guest host for the rest of the season.

Wendy fans were given a reason to hope, though, as Wendy herself made it clear that she absolutely intends to return to her show. In the video filmed by her son, she talked about her efforts to eat right and take care of herself, she said, "I want to be all I can be and then get back to New York and get on down with 'The Wendy Williams Show.'"

"I'm doing okay, ya know?" Wendy said in the video while walking along the beach.

Wendy is currently living in Miami with Kevin Jr. and has said she also has extended family nearby to offer their support as she receives out-patient treatment for her Graves' disease, a thyroid condition, and a bout with Covid.

She did acknowledge her "break from New York," which is where her show is filmed. "Everybody's got issues, don't they?," she tells Hunter Jr. in the video.

"At 56 years old, there are things that happen to people," she added, referring to dealing with more health issues as people age. Fans were first confused by the video, as Williams is 57 not 56 and wondered how recent the IG clip really was. A rep for the TV star however clarified she simply misspoke, and that the video was recent.