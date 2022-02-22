5-Year-Old Detroit Boy Shot Multiple Times in the Face 'Execution-Style' Alongside Parents; Two Teens Arrested

FOX 2 Detroit

A 5-year-old boy was among three people killed "execution-style" in a home invasion in Detroit, family members have confirmed.

The tiny body of Caleb Harris was found shot multiple times in the face at his home on Sunday evening; his mother Lashon Marshall, 28, and her 32-year-old boyfriend Aaron Benson — described as the boy's stepfather — were also shot dead.

According to Detroit Police, a relative who hadn't heard from them in some time went to check on the family at their Evergreen Road home, and found the back door kicked in. Inside, they found the murdered couple.

"They continued to check the house for additional victims, and unfortunately they did find a third victim, a child, in a room deceased," Police Chief James White told ClickOnDetroit.

Investigators believe the bodies had been there for more than a day.

After White vowed to use every resource available to him to find the perpetrators, Detroit PD issued an appeal for information; on Tuesday they confirmed tips had led them to arrest two suspects — both teenagers.

After obtaining warrants, police took them into custody without incident. Neither has been identified because of their age.

"We have high confidence the individuals are responsible for this heinous act," Chief White said. Investigators say the suspects were known by the victims. Detectives also believe they know the motive, but have not yet revealed it.

Caleb's heartbroken grandmother Shalesa Floyd, who also lost her daughter-in-law, is struggling to understand how anyone could harm a child that young.

"I just want justice for what they've done," she told Fox2 Detroit. "He was only 5 years old and I just want to know why."

"For you to shoot a 5-year-old in the face? Twice? You could have let him go so he could remain and live. To do this — it's like a monster would do this."

Floyd said her son, Caleb's father, who lives out of state, is equally devastated.

"He loved to travel with his dad and with his mom," she said. "He was her only child. He's only 5, so he had not much life to live."

According to the outlet, former state representative Sherry Gay-Dagnogo is Caleb's cousin, and travelled immediately to comfort Floyd.

"What mindset can anyone be in that would shoot a baby in the face intentionally?" Gay-Dagnogo said. "You have to be heartless. There is one thing to even a score or have issues with an adult but a child? A child is off-limits."