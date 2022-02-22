Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun At Her Failed Marriages In First Full Trailer For Hulu's 'The Kardashians'

Getty

Kim might just be a little jealous of Kourtney and Travis in the clip

Kim Kardashian can find the humor in the "few" proposals she's received over the years.

In the first full trailer for their highly anticipated upcoming Hulu show, "The Kardashians", the KKW Beauty mogul and her famous family were featured as they lived their biggest moments of the past year.

One of those included the family reacting to the news of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's engagement. The trailer captured family matriarch Kris Jenner shedding happy tears while embracing her eldest daughter.

"This makes me so happy," the momager cried to which Kim quipped, "She's never had a reaction like that for me, and it’s happened, like, a few times."

Back in 2000 when the SKIMS founder was just 19, she eloped with music producer Damon Thomas who she separated from three years later in 2003. Kim then said "I do" with NBA star Kris Humphries, the couple famously filed for divorce just a little more than two months after their nuptials in 2011.

Finally in 2014, Kardashian married Kanye "Ye" West and the couple share four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The pair filed for divorce in February 2021.

Kim has most recently been linked to Pete Davidson who she began dating after making her hosting debut on "Saturday Night Live" back in October.

Earlier this month Kardashian spoke to Vogue for the publication's March issue detailing how her decision to make her happiness a priority may have possibly led to her divorce with West.

"For so long, I did what made other people happy," said Kim, who stuns on the Vogue cover. "And I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy."

"I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you."

The Skims founder went on to open up about co-parenting with Kanye following their split, "You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best,'" she explained. "Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you're personally going through."

Kim -- who celebrated her 41st birthday in October -- said this decade of her life is all about focusing on herself.