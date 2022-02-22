Lewis Tan Teases Mortal Kombat Sequel After New Writer Joins Project: 'You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet' (Exclusive)

Everett Collection

Ready for Round 2!

New Line officially revealed the studio is moving forward with a sequel to its 2021 "Mortal Kombat" reboot, following a successful run at both the box office and on HBO Max, where it premiered day and date during the pandemic. In January, Jeremy Slater -- the head writer for Disney+'s upcoming Marvel series "Moon Knight" was hired to write the film.

So far, there's no news on the cast, new characters or anything else, but star Lewis Tan -- who led the first movie as original new Cole Young -- is pumped to get back to Outworld.

"You ain't seen nothing yet! You ain't seen nothing yet! We're just starting to build this world," the actor told TooFab when asked how they'll up the ante in the sequel.

"That was just the intro. There's so much to do in that Mortal Kombat franchise, the Mortal Kombat world, the characters. We're just getting started, that was nothing," he continued. "That was the introduction, wait until you see what we're going to do next."

Tan went on to praise the film's "amazing writer," before promising that "we're gonna bring in lots of fan favorite characters and we're gonna make it way crazier than the first one."

While the actor said he "of course" knows which fighters will pop up in the next movie, he couldn't confirm any just yet.

"When the movie was finished, we talked about who we wanted to see. I wanna see Kitana. I wanna see Smoke. I wanna see Nightwolf," he teased, before adding, "Obviously, we wanna see Johnny Cage."

Cage, an action star fighting on the side of Earthrealm, will almost definitely be in the second film, as Tan's character was seen heading to Los Angeles at the end of the first one to recruit him. So far, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin is a fan favorite to play the character, with Mizanin himself saying he'd be honored.

Ryan Reynolds also played into the fan-casting on social media, using it as an opportunity to promote his Mint Mobile (above).

Whoever does wind up in the part will be in for one helluva ride, according to Tan, who promised, "We were just laying the groundwork in the first one and the second one, we're gonna go mental."