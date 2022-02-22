Mandy Moore Reveals Milo Ventimiglia Had to Teach Her How to Swaddle and Change Diapers

Getty

"I just remember having to lean on Milo so hard."

Mandy Moore went back to baby basics with the help of a co--star!

During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show", the "This Is Us" actress revealed that her co-star Milo Ventimiglia had to show her the ropes when it came to changing diapers as a new mom.

"It's funny, because I've been playing a mom on a television show for six years and I'm like, 'Wait, can we go back to the beginning now, because I know what it's like to be a mom. I've been faking it!'" the 37-year-old laughed.

When host Kelly Clarkson asked Moore if portraying a mom on TV was difficult without being a parent herself, the "Princess Diaries" actress admitted that she had leaned heavily on Ventimiglia when it came to baby basics.

Moore confessed, "I just remember having to lean on Milo so hard."

Although Ventimiglia doesn't have any children of his own, he does have nieces and nephews. His uncle experience was a huge help to Mandy as a new parent, "He was showing me how to swaddle, how to change diapers. He was incredible."

Moore welcomed her son with husband Taylor Goldsmith on February 20, 2021. The couple decided on the name August Harrison and say they've already been loving life with the little boy.

In a post to Instagram Mandy wrote, "Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

At the time, the actress had also shared how she and her husband had come up with the name for their baby boy and told the story of a special gift she received from Goldsmith in a separate photo posted to the social media platform.

"It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it's also Taylor's birth month) and we always loved the name... so it was settled very early on in our book," she began.

Moore revealed the sentimental value in the blanket that was gifted to her, "Then for our anniversary in November, T gifted me with this blanket with the 'A' (for Amanda) made from extra material from my wedding dress and 'T' (for Taylor) from his wedding shirt. Felt like a very fitting amalgamation of our whole story."