Rosie O'Donnell Apologizes To Priyanka Chopra After Awkward Dinner Exchange

Getty

Rosie O'Donnell took the time to apologize to Priyanka Chopra after putting her foot in her mouth.

The 59-year-old comedian took to TikTok to issue a formal apology to the "Matrix Resurrections" actress after an embarrassing encounter while she was at dinner with her son at Nobu in Malibu, California.

Over the weekend the "A League of Their Own" actress bumped into Chopra and Nick Jonas who were enjoying dinner. She had approached the couple's table and greeted them, "So, I said, 'Hi, Nick Jonas, you were great in 'Kingdom','" Rosie recalled, she then turned to Priyanka "'Hi, I know your dad.' She goes, 'You do? Who's my dad?' And I go, 'Deepak.' She goes, 'No, and Chopra is a common name.'"

She shared the details of the encounter as she shrunk back into her seat and continued, "I felt so embarrassed. Didn't you think that Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra's daughter? Am I the only one who thought that?"

While most followers sympathized with the comedian for her faux pas, a few fans took the interaction in a different way. O'Donnell followed up with her original video and apologized to Priyanka while addressing a few comments people had about the encounter.

"People thought she was rude, and she wasn't rude," Rosie explained. "It was just awkward, you know? I mean, I'm sure she gets sick of that. I'm sure I'm not the only one...I'm sure it felt weird to her to begin with."

She noted, "I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought it was really inappropriate of me. Sorry. Sometimes I f--k up, I did at Nobu."

Back in January, Jonas and Chopra welcomed their first child via surrogate and the couple had kept the news under wraps until the arrival of the baby.

The two confirmed the news in an Instagram post reading, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

They concluded, "Thank you so much," with a heart emoji.

Jonas, 29, and Chopra, 39, tied the knot in December 2018 in two extravagant ceremonies in India. Just this month, Chopra opened up to Vanity Fair about her wanting to start a family with her husband -- saying children were "a big part of our desire for the future."