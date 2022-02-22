Tom Holland Shares Zendaya's Hilarious Reaction to Insane Uncharted Stunt

NBC/Getty

Holland also teases which of the Spider-Men in No Way Home wore a 'fake fake ass in their suit'

Tom Holland is opening up about shooting a crazy stunt for his latest film, "Uncharted."

During an appearance on Monday's episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers," the actor recalled performing a stunt in the action flick that sees his character, Nathan Drake, getting hit by a car in mid-air as he falls out of an airplane.

The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" actor revealed how his girlfriend and "Spider-Man" co-star, Zendaya, reacted after he told her about the stunt.

"Now, how do they bring that to you as an idea?" Meyers asked of the stunt. "And then do you just call your stuntman right away and say, 'Bad news.'"

"This, for me, as a young kid growing up, the Indiana Joneses of the world was my favorite genre of film," Holland, 25, replied, adding that to be a part of the genre "was really exciting."

"But I had to do it and I broke myself," he continued. "Like, they tell you, 'Right, we're gonna do this stunt where you're gonna jump into the back of an airplane, and then you get hit by a car out of the airplane,' he recalled. "And you're like, 'Wow, that sounds amazing!' And then you shoot it, and you're on take 12, and they're like, 'Can we go again?' And you're like, ‘'No, I’m done.' But it was tough."

Holland went on to share Zendaya's hilarious reaction to the stunt.

"I was actually on set on 'Spider-Man' pitching the movie to Zendaya," he said. "I was going through the film scene by scene, and I told her that I was like, 'Oh, there's this great bit where I get hit by a car out of a plane.'"

"And she's like, ‘I have to stop you there. What on Earth is this movie about?'"

Although the stunt was difficult, Holland said it was "a lot fun," noting that performing "stunts is something I've always really enjoyed."

Meanwhile, also during the late-night interview, the "Avengers" star opened up about his experience shooting "Spider-Man: No Way Home" with his fellow Spider-Men Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Holland revealed a funny "spoiler," teasing that one of the Spider-Men in the film was wearing something quite interesting under their Spidey suit.

"I'll give you a spoiler, and I'm not going to tell you who, but one of us has a fake ass in their suit," he said. "You can figure out that for yourselves. I remember being on set and being like 'Wow! Oh, hang on a minute, no that's not real.'"

Due to Holland's comment about the prosthetic butt, it seems that either Garfield or Maguire wore it under their costumes. Nevertheless, we have a feeling fans will uncover the truth soon.