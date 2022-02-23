Girl Hands Teacher Note Saying Mother is Being Held Against Her Will; Las Vegas Police Find Little Brother Dead in Freezer

Twitter/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

In the note, the mom said she hadn't seen her son since December.

A little girl handed her teacher a chilling note in a Las Vegas school on Tuesday — which ultimately led to the discovery of her little brother's body stuffed in a freezer.

Just before 8:40 AM, LVMPD were notified that an elementary student had arrived with a note from her mother claiming she was being held against her will at a home on Saddle Brook Park Drive.

The mom had also written that she did not know the whereabouts of her son — and that she believed the child was possibly dead.

Officers immediately descended on the home where they found the mother, and arrested her boyfriend, 35-year-old Brandon Toseland.

The woman told detectives she was being abused by Toseland for months, and that she was not allowed to leave the house alone, or enter the garage. She also told officers she had not seen her 4-year-old son since December 11 of last year.

When officers entered the garage she had allegedly been forbidden from entering, they found the body of the little boy, hidden in the freezer.

They did not immediately reveal how the boy had died, but they believe he had been deceased since December. Prosecutors later confirmed the body had visible injuries.

Toseland was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of Open Murder and two counts of Kidnapping.

He will remain in custody until his next court appearance on February 28, FOX5 reported.

The young victim's family identified him as Mason Dominguez in a GoFundMe.

"Mason Dominguez was just like any other 4 year old, happy, sweet, intelligent, very out-going! He's super loved by his aunts, uncles & cousins. His dad loved him so much, he made him super happy that he looked & acted just like him," his cousin Ariel wrote.

"Unfortunately, On February 22, 2022, My family had discovered our sweet Mason was murdered by people who, he thought he could trust."

According to Ariel, Mason's dad died last year — and the family are seeking help to buy a plot and bury him next to his father.

"When my uncle passed away a year ago, my family or I couldn't see Mason. We missed him & his sister very much but to know we won't ever see Mason again hurts the whole family 1000x more," the cousin wrote.