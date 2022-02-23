Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Max and Emme's 14th Birthday with Sweet Tribute Video

Getty/Instagram

The clip takes you on a journey through the years with J.Lo and her twins

Jennifer Lopez is remembering the arrival of her twin babies 14-years-ago with a touching video on Instagram.

The "Marry Me" actress paid tribute to her teenage children by posting a fan made video featuring a montage of photos of her and her children set to the song "Slow Down'' by Nichole Nordeman.

"The kids just gave me a new direction," Lopez is heard saying in the clip. "Everyday, they change everything. It just made me realize what was real and what wasn't real."

She accompanied the touching tribute with a message to her children. The 52-year-old began her caption, "My babies, my sunshine, my loves. Happiest of birthdays to my two coconuts #MaxAndLulu. You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way…I am so grateful for you both!!!"

"I only hope I can be half of the blessing you have been to my life," Lopez continued. "Today marks a very special day…it's 2/22/22…they say this day is a rare once in a lifetime moment for humanity…today breaks open the door to a more fulfilling sustainable and aligned future…a day to move forward and stop living in the past. A rebirth."

"It's no wonder to me because this day 14 years ago has always symbolized for me the first day of the rest of my life. Max and Lulu, I will love you forever and ever and ever… #UntilItBeatsNoMore," the "Hustlers" actress concluded.

Earlier this month during an interview with People Magazine, Lopez opened up about her newfound happiness with her partner Ben Affleck and how she hopes the future will be "full of love and happiness, with my children and my partner. I think everybody just wants to be happy, with somebody to go on the journey with and grow old with, and I feel good about that right now."

Although she and Affleck have a history, the way the couple have approached things this time around has made it feel brand new.

"It's beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago. ... There's more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice," Lopez said. "When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don't take it for granted."