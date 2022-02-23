Stars Speak Out Against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Directive to Investigate Gender-Affirming Care As 'Child Abuse'

"This is horrifying. Kids will die because of this."

Stars are speaking out against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on social media.

On Tuesday, Hollywood and beyond took to Twitter to blast the conservative politician after he sent a letter to the state's Department of Family and Protective Services, directing them to investigate the use of gender-affirming treatments for trans youth as "child abuse."

Abbott also wrote that "licensed professionals who have direct contact with children who may be subject to such abuse, including doctors, nurses, and teachers" are required to "report child abuse," and can face criminal penalties if they fail to do so. In addition, parents can also be investigated.

Many celebrities criticized the order, calling it "horrifying," "heinous" and "evil."

Actress Gabrielle Union -- whose stepdaughter, Zaya Wade, is transgender -- tweeted, "This is where we are. We shot past dangerous and horrific a long time ago. The rubber has hit the road so who is standing shoulder to shoulder in this fight? Who truly gives a s--- and whose on that performative bs? Let's see."

"Lord of the Rings" star Elijah Wood wrote, "Wow, just when you thought he couldn't get any worse…Greg Abbott is a ghoul. My heart is with the families that are effected [sic] by this heinous order. #protecttranskids."

"This is horrifying. Kids will die because of this," added "Two and a Half Men" alum Jon Cryer, while "Glee's" Kevin McHale bluntly tweeted, "Greg Abbott can go f--- himself.

Meanwhile, "Star Trek: Discovery" stars Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz also weighed in.

"This is evil. #Trans youth -- some of our most vulnerable citizens -- will be put in harm’s way by this action on the part of @GregAbbott_TX. This cannot stand," Rapp tweeted and Cruz wrote, "…and it continues! #LGBTQ youth, especially #Trans youth are under direct attack by the extremist right. Make your voice heard! PROTECT OUR KIDS!"

"Get Out" star Bradley Whitford and "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" actor Alex Winter both called the directive "evil."

See more reactions in the tweets, below.

