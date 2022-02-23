Tommy Davidson Claims Jamie Foxx Hasn't Spoken to Him Since He Blasted Him in His Memoir

Getty

"I haven't actually heard from him," the comedian said of his former "In Living Color" co-star.

Tommy Davidson says his former "In Living Color" castmate Jamie Foxx hasn't spoken to him following the release of his 2020 memoir.

In an interview with Page Six, the comedian claimed that he hasn't heard from his former co-star since he blasted Fox, 54, in his book, "Living in Color: What's Funny About Me," which was released in January 2020.

"I haven't actually heard from him," Davidson told Page Six in an interview published on Monday.

The actor said he doesn't consider the comments he made about Foxx as "shade."

"I threw some light on this because the book actually was about how my odyssey can help the reader," Davidson said. "So I just pointed out all the situations I was in that I was able to eventually transcend. It was really a road map for the reader … not only understand something but over-stand it."

TooFab has reached out to Foxx for comment.

According to Page Six, in his memoir, Davidson detailed his experience working with Foxx. The "Proud Family" star admitted that Foxx is talented, yet "competitive" and claimed his type of humor was being "mercilessly mean." Davidson alleged that Foxx learned that bullying and poking fun of him made him "score points" with "In Loving Color" creator, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Page Six noted.

He also recalled an alleged encounter that happened early on, in which Davidson and Foxx were shooting an "In Loving Color" sketch together. In the scene, Foxx -- who was portraying his character of Wanda -- was giving Davidson a massage. However, Davidson alleged that Foxx went off script and pulled on his underwear, which left him naked.

Davidson went on to detail another alleged incident that occurred years later when he and Foxx once again shared the screen for the 1997 comedy, "Booty Call."

According to Davidson, Foxx rejected the idea that he was a "supporting actor" in the film, with Davidson claiming that Foxx "was determined to steal every scene he could."

Davidson recalled how one day he was challenged by Fox to play a round of one-on-one basketball. Davidson claims he was leading 9-0 and went for a layup before Fox allegedly charged at him.

"If I had hit my head on the hardtop concrete, that would have been the end of me," he wrote in the book. "I was ready to give Jamie some street-fighting lessons too, but the crew pulled us off each other and held me back."

In his new interview with Page Six, Davidson said, per the outlet, that he's "at peace with Foxx’s alleged behavior," with Page Six noting that he said he's also on "good terms" with the Wayans.