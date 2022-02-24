Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Rekindled Marriage Nearly 5 Years After Split During Quarantine

Getty

"Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic."

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are back together nearly five years following their split.

In a recent interview with Esquire, the actor shared that he and Taylor rekindled their romance during the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple tied the knot in 2000 and announced their separation in 2017.

While speaking with Esquire, Stiller detailed how he and Taylor got back together, revealing that at the start of the pandemic, they decided that he should move back into the family home so he would be able to see their kids during quarantine.

"Then, over the course of time, it evolved," he recalled. "We were separated and got back together and we're happy about that."

"It's been really wonderful for all of us," he added. "Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic."

The "Dodgeball" star went on to share details about what his marriage to Taylor is like now.

"I think we have a respect for the ways that we're similar and the ways we're different," Stiller said. "And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you're not trying to get them to change for you."

"Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy," he noted. "'This is something that works for me; this is something that doesn't work for me.' If you have that trust level with your partner, you know that me saying 'I don't like doing that thing' is not me saying 'I don't like you.'"

The couple shares two kids together: 19-year-old daughter Ella and 16-year-old son Quinlin.

Also during his interview with Esquire, Stiller opened up about his children, particularly when it comes to their feelings on his career. The "Meet to Parents" star revealed that his daughter has called him out over the fact that he worked a lot when she was growing up.

"She's pretty articulate about it, and sometimes it's stuff that I don't want to hear. It's hard to hear," Stiller told Esquire. "Because it's me not being there in the ways that I saw my parents not being there. And I had always thought, Well I won't do that."

"But then it's that thing that, like, I was trying to navigate my own desire to fulfill the hopes and dreams I had, too," he added. "And that doesn't feel great, but it's important to acknowledge."

Stiller said that he's realized that "your kids are not keeping score on your career."