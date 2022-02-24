Jersey Shore Family Vacation: The Situation Reveals NSFW Anniversary Surprise For Wife Lauren (Exclusive Clip)

MTV

"I will do anything for my wife, OK? And you gotta keep things fresh guys!"

The upcoming episode of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" is going to have more than one wild surprise.

In a TooFab exclusive preview clip of Thursday night's episode, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino surprises his wife Lauren with a hilarious gift for their anniversary.

The sneak peek sees the group calling it a night after they had dinner following the first day of their cast getaway in the Florida Keys -- which, if you missed it, ended with Lauren snapping at Deena Cortese and Vinny Guadagnino. Fortunately, it seems that the dinner drama ended there.

As shown in the clip, Mike and Lauren return to their room after saying goodnight to their pals. When Lauren then leaves to go check on their son Romeo, Mike prepares a special surprise for his wife.

"My wife has no clue that I have one more surprise planned for our anniversary," Sitch says in a confessional. "It is on. It is game time, baby."

After briefly cutting to Angelina Pivarnick talking to her now-estranged husband Chris Larangeira about how their luggage hadn't arrived yet, the clip then shows Lauren returning to the bedroom -- only to find Mike laying in bed dressed in a BDSM black leather ensemble, complete with studded choker, vest and chaps.

What made the outfit even better? Mike had a red rose in his mouth and wore light blue briefs under the chaps. There also appeared to be a flogger on the bed.

"Oh f---!" a shocked Lauren says, before bursting into laughter. "What are you wearing?!" The Situation replies, "Honey, I have a little surprise for you for our third anniversary."

"Oh my god. Oh, no no no," Lauren says in a confessional, reacting to the surprise.

Mike points out that the traditional three-year anniversary gift is leather. "I know we have never gotten down like this," he tells his wife, who giggles before sweetly telling Mike to take off the outfit.

"I will do anything for my wife, OK? And you gotta keep things fresh guys!" The Situation adds in a confessional. "I feel like I get an A for effort."

Meanwhile, the clip also teases the couple, along with the rest of the cast, getting an unexpected -- and definitely not so pleasant -- surprise.

The preview opens with the castmates walking by a pool, before Deena soon spots something unusual in the water: a man floating face down. Deena begins to freak out, alerting her co-stars, who also then join in on freaking out.

Chaos then seems to ensue as the cameramen and crew film the scene. Someone off-camera says to call security. Three men -- who were presumably on the crew or from security -- rush over and pull the unidentified -- and seemingly unconscious -- man out of the pool.

"Holy s---! What the f--- is that?!" Pauly says in a confessional.

Back at the shocking scene, a producer says to "take cameras down for a minute."