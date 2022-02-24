Jersey Shore Recap: Did Deena's Dead Body Prank Go Too Far?

MTV

"I feel like everyone is going to be mad at me," says Deena -- after tricking her costars into believing "someone straight up got murdered."

"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" ended with screams and tears on Thursday night, after Deena Nicole Cortese pulled a prank on the cast that may just land her in hot water.

During a group trip to the Florida Keys, Cortese decided to prove she still knows how to have fun after previously planning a few failed group activities in the past. "We want them to be scared," she and husband Chris Buckner decided, before hatching a plot to pull one over on the rest of the group.

After calling the hotel staff and getting the show's producers, camera operators and security guards in on the plan, Cortese sprung into action and orchestrated a "murder mystery."

First, the crew hired a man and woman posing as a couple to make a scene as they started fighting behind them at lunch. Then, later that evening, they had that same woman pop up holding hands with another man, something Deena made sure the entire group clocked. Then, it was time for the grand finale.

You can see some of the prank in action below:

Taking a big gulp of alcohol, Deena told Chris, "When I have like a buzz, I feel like my acting's the best," before they rolled out. As the crew walked past the resort's pool she started screaming, "What is in there? No, no, no, no! Do you see it?! I'm not joking. I'm not joking!"

In the pool was the man the woman was "cheating" with, face down and unresponsive. The show's security guards blew past the cast, jumping into the pool to pull him out, before starting to attempt to "Revive" him.

Jenni "JWoww" Farley was in shock, while Lauren Sorrentino started crying as they kept pumping his chest to no avail. "Someone straight up got murdered. Someone just got murdered, bro," exclaimed Pauly D.

In a confessional alongside her husband, Deena said, "I feel like everyone is going to be mad at me. I'm not trying to make them cry. I didn't want them to be upset." Asked Chris: "What did you want them to do? Laugh about seeing a dead body?"

The episode ended there, but a preview for next week showed the prank was no laughing matter -- as Lauren is seen telling Deena, "That was so f---ed up."

Elsewhere in the hour, Angelina Pivarnick was seen pitching a fit with production after her and husband Chris Larangeria's luggage was delayed in getting to the resort. She attempted to go to a Walgreens nearby, despite it not being Covid-cleared, one show producer yelled at her, "You need to go back to the room. I'm not playing."

Angelina then yelled at the show's executive producer, before Deena saved the day by giving her some clothes to hold her over.

When it comes to Chris and Angelina's marriage problems, the two were still seen bickering with each other, before Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino started to doubt the pair were as sexually active as they claimed to be. He didn't feel like their stories were lining up and told the cast he thought they were lying about recently getting it on. With the "murder" interrupting The Investigation, however, that will have to wait for next week.