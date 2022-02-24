Steven Asks His Family to Hide Wealth in Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer Preview (Exclusive Clip)

FOX

Steven McBee is determined to keep his family's wealth a secret.

In TooFab's exclusive preview for Thursday's new episode of "Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer," Steven sits down with his family members -- including his mother, Kristi, and father, Steven Sr. -- about the ladies' upcoming visit.

The successful cattle farmer -- whose family runs McBee Farm & Cattle Company in Gallatin, Missouri -- tells his family that they have to hide their wealth -- and that means no Rolexes and luxury cars.

"Raise your hand if you're wearing a Rolex on your wrist right now, just raise it," Steven says, to which two men at the table raise their wrists, revealing their expensive watches.

"You see what's on mine?" he adds, showing his empty wrist. "You cannot have that on. Cars and that absolute no-nos.

"We're not even 10 minutes into our first conversation, and this is already a dead giveaway," Steven says in a confessional. "I mean, my family could not have failed this first test any harder."

Back at the table, Steven tells his family that they will have to "speak in general terms."

"If they ask you, 'How many cattle do you have?' You say, 'A few,'" he explains. "If they ask you, 'What do you farm?' You just say, 'Corn and soybeans.' If they ask you, 'How many acres?' 'A few.' 'Who works, who helps you guys?' 'It's just my brothers, my dad and I.'"

The Episode 8 synopsis reads: "Charlotte, NC and Gallatin, MO, get some special visitors -- the final six ladies! Now that the men have met the ladies' families, the women will have the chance to meet Kurt and Steven's loved ones and uncover some more clues about the men. Will these protective parents blow their sons' million-dollar secret?!"