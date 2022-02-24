Kentucky Former State Rep's Daughter Shot Dead While She Slept: Police Hunting 23-Year-Old Suspect

Facebook/Kentucky State Police

The daughter of former Kentucky State Representative Wesley Morgan has been killed in a break-in at his mansion — and police believe they know who is responsible.

32-year-old Jordan Morgan was shot dead while she slept at her father's home on Tuesday morning; her dad was also shot three times, but survived.

On Thursday, Kentucky State Police identified the suspect: 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday.

They say that at 4 AM, Gilday forced his way into the $6million Madison County home on Willis Branch Road, armed with a rifle.

"Once inside, he fatally shot 32-year-old Jordan Morgan while she was in bed," they claimed.

According to police, the victim's father armed himself and confronted the intruder, and a gunfight broke out: Morgan was struck twice in the arm and once in the hip. The suspect fled the scene in a white Toyota Corolla; investigators say he was possibly injured in the shootout.

Luckily for Morgan his injuries were non life-threatening; however the bereaved father told Fox56 he will never recover from the loss of his beloved first-born daughter.

"I'm heartbroken. I can't understand why and would give anything on this Earth if it would have been me rather than her, I'd much rather it'd been me," he said.

A motive for the attack still remains a mystery; there is no known connection between the suspect and victims.

Morgan, who was a member of Kentucky House of Representatives from 2017-2019, said the break-in happened a few hours after he and his daughter had been watching TV together, and she went to bed.

"The last thing we did was watch an episode of 1883. She got up put her arm around me and said 'I love you daddy' and I said 'I love you too' and then she went to bed and that son of a [expletive] killed her."

"I'll be 72 in July," he added. "My life will never be the same until the day I die I will think of her, yes I will."

Police issued a warrant for Gilday's arrest, on counts murder, assault, burglary, and two counts of attempted murder.

He is described as white, approximately 6' tall and 167 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say surveillance footage showed the suspect wearing a camo or tactical style pants and jacket, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gloves, and a light-colored face mask.