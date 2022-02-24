Tyler Perry Confronts Jimmy Kimmel On Air Over Ignoring Special Invite

YouTube

"I did a special video to you saying please come"

Tyler Perry put Jimmy Kimmel in the hot seat after confronting the late night talk show host for not attending the opening of his Atlanta studio.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", the 52-year-old entertainment mogul confronted the late night host for choosing to skip out on an important milestone in Perry's career.

Back in fall of 2019, the "Madea" actor threw a party in celebration of the opening of his huge studio in Atlanta, Georgia.

"Last time you were here, I don't know if you remember," Kimmel remarked, "was right after you'd opened your big studio in Atlanta."

"Yeah, that you didn't come to the big party I had," Perry quipped and Kimmel laughed. "You got an invitation that you didn't come to. That one. I remember. I'm still scarred from it. And you said you'd send me a gift, and I still don't have the gift. So where's the gift? You didn't come, you didn't send the gift."

When the 54-year-old host tried blaming the pandemic, Perry swiftly reminded him that celebrations had been scheduled before COVID-19 had been known to the general public. Kimmel then sheepishly tried to blame matters on fellow talk show host Jimmy Fallon, which also fell flat.

"I figured it must have been intended for Jimmy Fallon or something," Kimmel joked. "I was thinking, like, 'Well why would I be invited to your party?'"

"Well, it said Jimmy Kimmel, and I did a special video to you saying please come," Perry replied. "So I don't know how you could have gotten that mistaken."

Although Jimmy couldn't make up for his absence, he did follow up on his promise to give Perry a few gifts to mark the occasion. Guillermo eventually came back with a "Best Dad" Oscar Award and a Hollywood magnet.

"This is perfect," Perry laughed. "You are forgiven, you made up for it."

With one of his recent projects up for Oscar consideration, Jimmy suggested that the actor take the Hollywood souvenir with him to the award ceremony.