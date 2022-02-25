John Cena Slammed for Controversial Peacemaker Tweet Amid Ukraine Crisis

Getty

John Cena has been slammed for a tweet amid the current Russia-Ukraine crisis as he appeared to promote his "Peacemaker" series.

"If I could summon the powers of a real life #peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so," Cena tweeted on Thursday.

The online missive was taken by many to be insensitive, by bringing attention to his HBO Max series featuring the gun-loving DC antihero, amid a deadly crisis. While the former pro-wrestler's intentions may have been good, that is not how many online took the tweet.

If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so. — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 24, 2022 @JohnCena

One user wrote in the comments, "I'm just saying there is never an appropriate moment to say this, especially now."

"I feel like I shouldn't have to explain this to you but the power of peacemaker is murdering people," another follower noted.

"A bit tone deaf @JohnCena. Please delete. [This is from] a conversation I'm in: Families have literally been blown to pieces in Ukraine. Meanwhile Cena, 'I AM A COMIC BOOK ACTOR, IF MY CHARACTER WAS REAL, I WOULD STOP IT FROM HAPPENING,'" one comment read.

Cena isn't the only celebrity whose comments about the crisis have been deemed out of touch.

On the most recent episode of "The View", co-host Joy Behar expressed her concerns over the Ukrainian crisis as it pertained to her upcoming travel plans to Western Europe.

Over a discussion of the situation overseas, Behar spoke of how the potential humanitarian crisis could impede her plans to visit Italy, a country over 1,000 miles away from the conflict and said, "Well, I'm scared of what's going to happen in Western Europe, too. You know, you plan a trip, you want to go there."

"[I wanted] to go to Italy for four years. I haven't been able to make it because of the pandemic—and now this. It's like, what's going to happen there, too?" she asked.