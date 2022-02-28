Euphoria Star Javon Walton On Whether Ashtray Is Still Alive After Season Finale

HBO Max

Watch out -- Spoilers ahead!

Like many die-hard "Euphoria" fans, Javon Walton is crossing his fingers in hopes that we haven't seen the last of his character Ashtray.

In an interview with Esquire, the 15-year-old pro-boxer gave his thoughts on whether or not the 11-year-old crypto-proficient drug dealer had actually died in the series finale, as well as a few theories involving Ashtray and Angus Cloud's Fezco in season three of the hit HBO show.

Sunday's Season 2 finale left viewers on the edge of their seats with Ashtray’s seeming death. After Tyler Chase's Custer tips the police off on Fez and Ashtray's drug operation, the child dealer stabs him in the neck. Remaining loyal to his adopted brother, Fezco tries to convince Ashtray to let him take the fall for his crime when he locks himself in a bathroom and kills a cop when the police raid their house.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The final scene consisted of a single red dot of a gun traveling up to Ashtray’s head, the camera panning to Fez as the sound of a gunshot rings.

"Man, I just hope he's alive, because I'm sure he didn't just get shot one time by taking cover in the bathtub and getting shot through the wall," Walton remarked, the "Euphoria" actor imagines Ashtray somehow playing dead and on the run the next time we see him. "You know that Fez needs Ash, and Ash needs Fez."

He continued to share his own thoughts on potential theories for season three, "They both really rely on each other, so it's going to be really hard for both of them, with Fez in jail, I feel like he's going to get out no matter what, I don't know how, but I feel like he's definitely going to be able to get out somehow."

"Ash is definitely going to find a way back to him because that's the person he cares about most to him. That's what I would want to happen, is for Ash and Fez to reunite," Walton spoke of the bond of the fictional brothers. "People love the Ash and Fez duo. The Fesh train!"

According to the young actor, early drafts of the season finale depicted the death of Fezco instead of Ashtray.