RHOSLC's Jen Shah Was NOT Joking About Wanting Kim Kardashian On Her Legal Team

Getty

Shah also admitted her lawyers 'weren't thrilled' about her appearing on RHOSLC's reunion special

Jen Shah was totally serious about wanting to recruit Kim Kardashian for her legal team.

During the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show", the 48-year-old TV personality confirmed that she was "100% serious" about her intention to bring on Kardashian to help with her upcoming wire fraud and money laundering trial.

"Listen, Kim Kardashian is not officially part of the Shah squad legal team yet," Shah stated firmly per People. "People thought I was joking around when I was like, 'Do we need to add Kim Kardashian to our legal team?' I was deada— 100 serious."

Back in 2019, the SKIMS mogul announced her plan to follow in the footsteps of her late father and pursue a law career. The 41-year-old recently passed her baby bar exam and is still working towards the credentials necessary to fully practice law on her own.

Shah explained that she has "mad respect" for the reality star and her work in criminal justice reform.

"She has been able to be an advocate and affect change for people who have been wrongly accused of crimes," Shah remarked. "They're innocent and then she has been able to help be part of the movement to, you know, go fight for them at the White House or with [the] government to get them released."

The RHOSLC star also got candid about how she's been handling the criminal allegations she feels she's been "wrongly accused" of.

"I don't take this lightly... It's my life and more importantly, it's my family's life. I care about them more than anything," she admitted. "I don't want my kids or my husband or my mom or my family affected by this and so I have to fight and I have to have faith in the justice system."

"I'm representing not only my family but I'm representing everybody out there that has ever been wrongly accused or wrongly convicted of a crime that they didn't do, and if I have the means to fight, I'm going to fight," she continued. "I'm going to fight because what is happening is not right and this has not only happened to me."

Back in March 2021, Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested for an alleged fraudulent telemarketing scheme that ran nationwide. The reality star has pled not guilty to her charges that include one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The pair had originally pleaded not guilty during their arraignment in April, however in November, Smith changed his plea to guilty and is facing sentencing on March 3. The 43-year-old assistant faces a maximum of 70 years in prison.

Despite Smith's change in plea, Shah has maintained her innocence and previously stated in a confessional, "What I have been accused of is absolutely the complete opposite of anything I would do in my life. If I have any fault, it's because I'm too giving and I help too many people."

Meanwhile, during the RHOSLC reunion on Sunday, Andy Cohen asked Jen, per The Daily Mail: "How do your lawyers feel about you being here today?"

"Oh, they were ecstatic," the reality star responded sarcastically.