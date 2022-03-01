Joey King Reveals She Got Engaged To Boyfriend Steven Piet...A Month Ago

Getty/Instagram

"The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive"

Joey King has been keeping a big secret.

On Tuesday, the "Kissing Booth" actress announced her engagement to boyfriend Steven Piet and admitted she waited a month to tell the world.

In a post to Instagram, the 22-year-old shared a series of photos from her proposal and wrote of her "undeniable joy."

"I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," King began her caption. "I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you."

She continued, "The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive," she continued. "I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let's do it."

King and Piet first met on the set of Hulu's "The Act" where the actress portrayed the real life story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Piet worked as both a producer and director on the project.

The 30-year-old producer took to his own Instagram page to share a tribute to his new fiancée.

Piet began his caption by describing the conditions of the proposal, "The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together. A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter."

"You've unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed," Steven concluded.

King has previously been linked to her "Kissing Booth" co-star Jacob Elordi, the former couple dated for over a year before parting ways in 2018.

During an appearance on Sirius XM's "Howard Stern Show" in 2020, the actress revealed that she was done dating fellow actors.