Teresa Giudice's Man Finally Explains Weird 'Warrior Camp' Video In RHONJ Confrontation

His answer doesn't really satisfy the other women, however, and sparks a physical moment between Melissa and Jennifer.

Teresa Giudice hoped to put an end to gossip about her man, Luis Ruelas, by storming out of production last week on "Real Housewives of New Jersey." Tonight, the two returned to the show and didn't help matters all that much while addressing some of her costars' concerns over headlines popping up about Luis.

Throughout the season so far, "weird" videos of Luis and a group of male friends shirtless at a so-called "warrior camp" have been a topic of conversation amongst the cast, as have reports claiming his own family thought he was "bad news," "sex obsessed" and a "horrible dude."

After T made a run from the cameras, a party she organized at Jennifer Aydin's home on the Jersey Shore continued as planned the next day. Giudice and Ruelas, however, showed up much later than everyone else.

"Why is this all even coming out?" asked Luis as the two drove to the dinner in a production van. "This came out because [Margaret Josephs], the one who brought it out at the summer kickoff party. I don't trust Margaret at all, she's ruthless," Teresa responded, adding in a confessional that "no one should just anyone, especially on their past."

Though Jennifer and Melissa Gorga both felt that Teresa was only trying to "protect" Luis by shutting down any conversations about his past, the situation was beyond awkward when everyone reunited but no mention was made of Giudice's tirade. Margaret, however, had no problem cutting through the BS.

"Jennifer said you left in a fit. That you were very upset, said I'm not coming back and you left," she said, to a bewildered Teresa.

"No, I didn't say that," she replied, as footage proved the opposite was true.

"Is there anything anybody has to say to me? If there's stuff going on behind my back and then when I find out about it, it's not going to be good. Does anybody have anything to say?"

"I think everybody was curious about the video. It's not a nosy thing. People care about you and are concerned," Margaret responded, referencing the "warrior camp" video in which Luis promises to propose to an ex-girlfriend of his when he returns.

"What concern? I've been with him a year, there's no concern," Giudice hit back. "Whatever happened in Luis' past, stays in his past. Whatever happens with me and Luis present and future, that's all I focus on, that's it."

Luis offered to explain the video, but Teresa was adamant that he didn't -- exclaiming that he didn't owe anyone an explanation about anything, cutting him off which she did.

"You want to f---ing talk about your past, go right f---ing ahead. I don't like how you're f---ing nasty," she then said to Margaret. "You're talking behind my back about my boyfriend. I've been with him a year and you should be happy for me. Do not answer her f---ing question. Somebody goes after him, they go after me."

Luis then got up and basically told Teresa to shut up, adding she should "listen more" in situations like this. He then offered up his explanation.

"Here it is. So I grew up with a lot of trauma in my life. A friend of mine went out and started this thing called Warrior out in California and a lot of men go revisit their pain, to see their pain, get clarity," he began. "And I was in a relationship with a woman so I had to learn in that moment how to be vulnerable to that woman and tell her, I'm sorry ... because I didn't want to commit to a marriage, I didn't want to commit to a bad woman. So I went to apologize to a woman for not being honest and saying it's over. Does that make any sense to you?"

While nobody pushed back in the moment, everyone was confused in a confessional. "The video we all saw, he was proposing and now he's saying it was a breakup video?" asked a perplexed Margaret.

"I had a thirsty ex who's looking for attention and went and put that out to try and humiliate me and embarrass me," Luis added. "I'm actually proud of that, I'm proud of the work that I've done. That video came from that situation."

When Teresa then said she didn't like "people gossiping," her brother Joe Gorga called her out for standing by Jennifer, who has gossiped about him and even called him a "crook" on social media. The fight shifted away from Luis entirely at that point and even got physical between Melissa and Jennifer, with security breaking them up.

With that, the group splintered in half -- with Melissa and Joe upset that Teresa didn't support either of them at all during the fight and even stayed by Jennifer's side after while everyone else left.

The episode ended with Joe confronting Teresa about her perceived lack of support at a party hosted by Melissa the following day, after Jennifer called Joe "a little bitch boy" the previous night. Teresa, however, just didn't seem to get it -- and felt exactly the same about Joe and Melissa hanging out with Margaret. The two sides, it seems, are at a standstill.