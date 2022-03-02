Harry Hamlin Talks Sex Life with Lisa Rinna Ahead of 25th Wedding Anniversary

Getty

"I am Harry Hamlin. I've never had the blue pill."

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna have been married for over two decades, but the many years of marriage haven't slowed them down in the bedroom, according to Hamlin.

While speaking with friend Andy Cohen in a chat for Interview Magazine, the actor opened about his sex life with the "RHOBH" star.

At the beginning of the conversation -- during which Hamlin, 70, and Cohen, 53, covered a wide range of topics -- Cohen brought up how much he enjoyed Hamlin's 2010 book, "Full Frontal Nudity: The Making of An Accidental Actor," noting that he "love[s]" how Hamlin ended the memoir by thanking Lisa "for her support and for all of the great sex."

After Hamlin pointed out that he and Rinna will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary this month, Cohen asked if "the sex is still great."

"Of course it is, Andy!" the "Clash of the Titans" star revealed. "We're still married."

Cohen replied by saying that he's heard of other married couples whose sex lives have changed following years of marriage.

"I've talked to many other married couples who've been married for 10-plus years, 15-plus years, 20-plus years, who can't say that the sex is still great," he said to Hamlin, before asking him what he thinks could be the issue for those couples.

"I'm sorry about that. A lack of ED [erectile dysfunction], perhaps?" suggested Hamlin, who then admitted, "Yeah. I don't have that condition."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Cohen went to prod further, asking, "Do you take a special pill? Or you're just Harry Hamlin?"

"I am Harry Hamlin," he replied. "I've never had the blue pill."

Hamlin and Rinna have been married since 1997. The couple has two daughters: Delilah Belle, 23, and Amelia Gray, 20. Meanwhile, Rinna is a stepmother to Hamlin's son Dimitri Alexander, 41, whom he welcomed during a previous relationship.

In an interview with PEOPLE last month, Hamlin revealed what is the secret to his almost 25 years of marriage to Rinna.