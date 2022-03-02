Pamela Anderson Promises 'Real Story' with Netflix Documentary: 'Not a Victim, But a Survivor'

Getty

The project features never-before-seen footage and personal journals from the "Baywatch" star as she "sets the record straight" and "looks back on her professional path and her personal journey."

Perhaps no star was more scrutinized in the 1990s than Pamela Anderson. And as that very scrutiny became the subject of a high-profile dramatic retelling of the sordid saga of her stolen sex tape, Anderson is now ready to tell the "real story" in her own words.

Announced less than a week from the series finale of Hulu's "Pam & Tommy" series, starring Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, Netflix is ready to drop what's being described as the definitive documentary of Anderson's life.

Anderson teased it on her own Instagram with a cryptic poem written on paper emblazoned with the Netflix logo and sealed with a kiss.

"My life / A thousand imperfections / A million misperceptions / wicked, wild and lost / Nothing to live up to / I can only surprise you / Not a victim, but a survivor / & Alive to tell the real story."

While acknowledging that she's not perfect and never has been, it's significant that she also describes herself as "not a victim, but a survivor."

While James' portrayal of Anderson has been very strong, she has nevertheless been painted as a woman trampled on by men all her life, and very much perhaps the only true victim of the leaked sex tape that nearly destroyed her life and career.

Anderson has never publicly commented on "Pam & Tommy," nor did she choose to be involved in its production in any way -- efforts were made to involve her. Some media outlets have reported sources saying she is not thrilled with the series or her portrayal in it, while others have said she hasn't seen it or even a trailer for it and has no interest in it at all.

The film has largely credited a 2014 Rolling Stone article about the sex tape scandal that rocked the nation and dominated tabloids through the latter half of the 1990s.

According to Netflix's own announcement, the new documentary film will be Anderson's way of "setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey."

The untitled project, which has been in the works for years, is being directed by Ryan White ("Ask Dr. Ruth"). Anderson's son, Brandon Thomas Lee, is among the film's producers, alongside Jessica Hargrave and Julia Nottingham.