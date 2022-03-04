Dua Lipa Is Reclaiming THAT Viral 'Lazy' Dance Move

YouTube

"There was a moment where it actually caused me a lot of grief, like I was being bullied online"

Dua Lipa is taking back the viral dance move that got her criticized for her stage presence.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Thursday, the "New Rules" singer addressed the viral clip of her dancing during a 2017 performance and how she has been able to reclaim it by incorporating it into her current Future Nostalgia Tour.

Fallon pointed out how fans have come to love the incorporation of the move in her new act after it was previously used to taunt the 26-year-old.

Despite the mean comments, the "One Kiss" artist revealed she had no hard feelings, in fact the hate was a defining factor in her decision to perfect the dance and bring it on tour.

"The reason we're talking about it is because I've brought it back, I'm doing it on my tour — I'm reclaiming it," she stated proudly.

"There was a moment where it actually caused me a lot of grief, like I was being bullied online, it wasn't very nice," Lipa continued. "But now I can look at it from a different perspective. I look back at it with such fondness cause it helped me grow into the artist that I wanted to become, it made me work harder."

The Future Nostalgia tour began last month in Miami, Florida after it was originally set to begin in 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lipa performs a variety of tracks from her sophomore album, including "Don't Start Now" where she performs her viral dance move.

Back in January, the singer spoke to WSJ Magazine about how she's able to maintain her privacy after her meteoric rise to fame.

"Something that I've realized over time is how little people actually know," Lipa said. "I've made peace with the fact that people can think what they want to think, but no one really, truly knows what's happening behind closed doors."

The Grammy winner added, "My family and my friends keep me so grounded, and it gives me some kind of comfort that not everything is out there that would take away from your life and privacy."

Lipa also spoke to the publication about what fans can expect from her musically.