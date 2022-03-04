Marisa Tomei Called Pete Davidson Because 'I Never Got Paid' for The King of Staten Island

Getty

"In this age of transparency can we talk?"

Marisa Tomei is apparently still waiting to get paid for her work on Pete Davidson's "The King of Staten Island."

During an interview with Rolling Stone, the "Spiderman: No Way Home" actress revealed she had recently contacted Davidson over her missing compensation for her work on his semi-autobiographical dramedy, which was released back in 2020.

The 57-year-old actress played the fictionalized version of the 28-year-old's mother in the film. The "Saturday Night Live" star co-wrote the screenplay with director Judd Apatow and Dave Sirus.

"I actually just was talking to Pete today, because I was like, 'I never got paid for that. Did you?'" Tomei said. "In this age of transparency can we talk?"

"But despite that, I had a rollicking good time. [With director] Judd [Apatow's] approach to improv — which is extensive — I was ­intimidated. I'm with all these stand-up [comics]. It was so freeing. Really changed how I approach each character going forward," she explained.

Tomei also gushed about working with Davidson on set, "He's just so f–king real, and he's unfiltered, but very sensitive."