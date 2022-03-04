Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Vow to Match $3 Million in Donations for Ukrainian Refugees

Getty

"The people of Ukraine are strong and brave, but being strong and brave doesn't mean you're not worthy of support.”

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are lending a helping hand to Ukrainian refugees.

On Thursday March 3, the couple announced the "Stand With Ukraine" GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising $30 million for Flexport.org and Airbnb.org to help refugees flee their native country amid the conflict with Russia.

In an effort to bolster donations, Kunis and Kutcher have pledged to match donations up to $3 million.

The "Bad Moms" actress was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, which was at the time, part of the Soviet Union. She moved to the United States with her family at the age of seven.

In a video accompanied with the fundraising campaign, the 38-year-old addressed fans and followers who might donate to the cause, "I have always considered myself an American, a proud American. I love everything that this country has done for myself and my family, but today I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian."

"And I've never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian," Kutcher added.

Mila continued her sentiments and began her statement posted to the "Stand With Ukraine" campaign, "Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need. This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support."

"While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety. Countless amounts of people have left everything they know and love behind to seek refuge. With nothing but what they could carry, these Ukrainian refugees are in need of housing and supplies right away."

According to the Hollywood couple, Flexport will be transporting humanitarian aid "directly to known NGOs (non-governmental organization) on the ground," while AirBnb will be providing housing and cost of living to those generous enough to take in refugees.