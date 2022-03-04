Two 12-Year-Old Girls Arrested After Third is 'Tortured' at Sleepover, Family Say

Fox59

They allegedly beat her, burned her with lighters, cut her face, shaved her head, and almost suffocated her.

Two 12-year-old girls have been arrested for allegedly torturing a third at a sleepover in Indiana.

On Saturday morning, police in Logansport responded to calls claiming a child had been "battered"; officers soon learned the suspects were just as young.

Because of the sensitive age of those involved, police would not name the suspects or victim, nor would they detail exactly what had allegedly happened — only to say the incident was "severe", and that had the perpetrator been an adult, they would have been charged with several felonies.

But the victim's family did not hold back.

According to her aunt Renita Contreras (pictured, right), her niece had been lured to the home to what she believed was a sleepover with friends on Friday night; but there was only two other girls there — and they both turned on her.

"Over the weekend, she was tortured, beaten, confined," she told Fox 59. "Two juvenile females sat on top of her for two hours so she could not breathe, they burned her with cigarette lighters. It goes on and on."

"She's a little girl," she added. "What these juvenile females did to her... is unimaginable."

"My niece in the video, looked like she was laying there dead. And it wasn't an image our family needed to see, or was ever ready to see."

The family claim the girl also had her face cut up, and part of her head shaved.

"They didn't bully her. They tortured her," her mother Jaimie Tribbett said. "Mentally, physically tortured my daughter, and it's not right."

Police agreed the alleged incident went well beyond bullying.

"From the stuff that I've learned at this point during the investigation, it is very sensitive. It is what I would consider severe," said LPD Sergeant Dan Frye said (pictured, left).

He said the suspects had recorded the alleged torture, even posting it to social media.

"It's very significant, very severe," Sergeant Frye added. "It's a little bit heart wrenching to watch the videos and to hear what has been alleged at this point."

Cass County Prosecutor Noah Schafer confirmed to the outlet that one of the girls has been charged with the equivalent of three felonies — criminal confinement, intimidation with a deadly weapon, and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

"You can't say that a child is charged with a crime the same way you would with an adult," Schafer said. "They are alleged to have committed acts that, had they been committed by an adult, would have been felonies."

Sergeant Frye said that cases involving children getting hurt always hit the hardest; but this one stands out as the suspects are juveniles, too.

"Those are not enjoyable calls for anyone in law enforcement and this one in particular goes to the extreme with the alleged suspects being juveniles as well," he said. "More times than not we deal with adults victimizing juveniles and this one was a little bit different."

He added: "My heart goes out for the young lady. We apologize to that young lady for what she is dealing with at a young age."

One of the suspects is due in court next Tuesday. The other has not yet been charged, but the investigation is ongoing.

"It hurts bad because now she has to for the rest of her life look over her shoulder or wonder if she can trust this person or that person. It's absolutely horrible," the victim's mom said.