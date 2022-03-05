Hilaria Baldwin Says She's Taking a Social Media Break: 'I Promise I'll Be Back'

Getty

"Be good to yourselves and so much love and good energy to you. See you soon."

Hilaria Baldwin is taking a step away from social media.

The 38-year-old, who is the wife of actor Alec Baldwin, took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she's taking a social media "break." In her message, Hilaria said her time offline will be temporary, and shared that she'd be checking in with her followers "from time to time" during her hiatus.

"Hey friends! I'm gonna take a social break. I promise I'll be back," she began in her message. "I love you all and know you worry, so want to give you a heads up. I might check in from time to time, dropping you a photo, and letting you know we are ok."

Hilaria went on to add, "Be good to yourselves and so much love and good energy to you. See you soon. hb."

In the post's caption, the mother of six wrote, "Be good to yourselves. I cherish our community … I'll come right back."

A source spoke to PEOPLE about Hilaria's announcement, saying, "Hilaria wants to focus on her family without the distraction of social media. Nothing is wrong -- she just is going to take a step back for a while and enjoy time with her kids."

It's unclear how long Hilaria plans to stay off social media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

This comes a little over five months following the tragic shooting on the set of Alec's film "Rust" that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

While it was previously reported that the actor allegedly discharged the firearm, Alec claimed during an interview with ABC News in December that he "didn't pull the trigger."

Last month, Alec was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit, per TMZ. The 63-year-old star was sued by Halyna's family, who claim safety regulations were violated on the "Rust" set and led to Halyna's death.

In the wake of the horrific accident in October, Hilaria has continued to speak out in support of Alec.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In early February, Hilaria posted a sweet photo of herself and Alec sharing a kiss. She captioned the pic, "We've been through a lot together ❤️."

Alec commented on the post, writing, "I only know that whenever I feel that God has forgotten me, I think that he brought you into my life. The greatest gift, along with my children, I have ever received."

Hilaria and Alec married in 2012 and have a total of six kids together: Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 17 months, and María, whom the couple welcomed via surrogate in late February 2021.

Meanwhile, in November, a day after Thanksgiving, Hilaria shared a lengthy post in which she took a look back on her "challenging" 2021 and expressed her gratitude to her followers for their support.

Alongside a video of her two daughters at the grocery store, she wrote, "I want to tell you all how grateful I am for you. This has been one 💥 of a challenging year. I know for many, many of us…but I will only speak from personal experience right now. Sometimes I didn’t think I was gonna make it through."

"I want you to know how much you have helped me through some pretty dark struggles. Knowing you were there -- such comfort," she added. "Yes, my children and my husband, my family and close friends have been invaluable…but YOU, I don't get to express this face to face, due to the nature of social media and how far we all are…I SO want you to know and take in how grateful I am every day for you."

"I miss our chats and the safety net of our community," Hilaria concluded. "I'm hoping, one day, we will get back there. One thing struggle has taught me is to say 'I love you more'. It's what all of this is all about, in my opinion. So, I love you so…with my whole, grateful soul. Happy gratitude day."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.