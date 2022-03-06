Taran Egerton Collapses On Stage During 'Cock' Opening Night, Replaced by Understudy

Getty

A doctor in the audience rushed backstage to check on the "Rocketman" star after the frightening incident.

Audiences who dropped by the Ambassadors Theater in London's West End for opening night of Taran Egerton's "Cock" were left in the dark for 40 minutes after the actor collapsed suddenly during the production.

When the play resumed, the "Rocketman" star -- who stars opposite "Bridgerton's" Jonathan Bailey -- had been replaced by his understudy Joel Harper-Jackson. who wound up finishing up the night.

The good news is that Egerton is fine, and presumably prepared to go the distance when the play resumes production on Monday.

"During this evening's first preview of Mike Bartlett's play 'Cock' at the Ambassadors Theatre, Taron Egerton fainted towards the end of the performance," said the production in a statement.

Audiences reported via social media that a doctor who was in attendance for the show rushed backstage after the frightening incident.

This was confirmed by the statement, which read, "A doctor who was in the audience attended to Taron immediately after the incident, and whilst he felt fine, it was decided that Taron's understudy, Joel Harper-Jackson would continue in the role to complete the performance."

The audience in attendance was also given an update after waiting for 40 minutes, with the play's director Marianne Elliott coming out to tell them that he was "absolutely fine." It was just an abundance of caution that kept him off the stage the rest of the performance.

Egerton took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to confirm that he was, in fact, "completely fine," with a statement of his own.

"Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego but I'm fine," he wrote as part of a larger, and light-hearted, exploration of what happened.

"I've decided to put a positive spin on it and I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn't handle it and checked out," he wrote.

"That being said, apparently you're meant to actually do the full show and not just three quarters of it," he continued. "So I'll be back with a vengeance tomorrow night."

He then thanked the "amazing teams at the theater" and his "wonderful cast mates for being so lovely," before penning a sweet message to understudy Jackson for stepping in. "Joel is an amazing actor and a lovely person," he wrote. "Thank you Joel."