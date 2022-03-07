Ariel Winter Will Replace Demi Lovato in Hungry

Getty

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer will remain an executive producer

Ariel Winter is stepping into Demi Lovato's shoes.

The "Modern Family" actress will succeed the "Skyscraper" singer after being tapped as the lead in NBC's multi-camera comedy series "Hungry", per Deadline.

According to the publication, Lovato had been tied to the project for nearly a year before stepping down from their acting role due to scheduling reasons before pilot productions.

With the intention of staying on schedule with the release of the pilot episode, Winter was swiftly cast and production will be moving forward this week with a table read on Tuesday.

Despite their decision to step down from their acting duties, Lovato and manager Scooter Braun will remain executive producers for the show.

"Hungry" will follow a group of friends who belong to a support group for individuals who struggle with food-related issues as they help each other look for love, success and "the perfect thing in the fridge that's going to make it all better."

The series is written and executive produced by Suzanne Martin and will be directed by James Burrows.

Other notable stars involved with the project include Valerie Bertinelli, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Ryan McPartlin, Alex Brightman and Ashley D. Kelley.

Back in December, Winter spoke about overcoming sexualization and negativity as she grew up on screen during an appearance on "Red Table Talk: The Estefans."

The "Modern Family" star was just 11 when the first season of the ABC sitcom premiered and went through puberty on camera and social media.

The actress also shared she was constantly trying to change her appearance to try and make the hate stop, but eventually came to a realization that the bullying said more about those criticizing her than anything she was doing.

"Just because I feel like I look good, I look like a snack or an entree. Honestly, an entree, not a snack. You can put your titties out there and feel good about it, and be like, 'I put them out there, they're not for you,'" she tells Gloria Estefan, daughter Emily Estefan, niece Lili Estefan and fellow guest and former Fifth Harmony star Lauren Jauregui.

"These are for me. I can put what I want about me online," she continued. "To tell me that I'm looking for it, that I'm asking for you to say that to me, I'm asking for the dick pics in my DMs, I'm asking for all the things that are disgusting to read ..."