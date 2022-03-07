Kristin Cavallari Gets Covered in Whip Cream While Attending Magic Mike Performance in Vegas

Getty/Instagram

A video of the steamy encounter was posted to Instagram

Kristin Cavallari took a trip to the "Candy Shop".

On Saturday night, the 35-year-old reality star attended the "Magic Mike Show" in Las Vegas, where she was pulled on stage and received a sexy lap dance from a male stripper.

The "Laguna Beach" alum was styled in a leopard print dress and lace-up heels as she laid on her back while a performer licked whipped cream off of her neck and thighs.

In a video of the steamy performance posted to Instagram, Cavallari commented, "Good times, thanks for having me!"

Kristin and her friends also visited the dancers afterwards and posed for photos following the performance.

The now seemingly single "Very Cavallari" personality was previously linked to Craig Conover and Austin Kroll after Conover alluded to a possible love triangle between the trio which Cavallari vehemently denied. Kristin was also previously married to Jay Cutler who she divorced in April 2020.

Cavallari and her friends aren't the only celebs who have gushed about the steamy strip show.

Back in January, Kristen Bell told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres about an experience that she ranked "up there with having my children and getting married": attending the "Magic Mike" show.

Bell told DeGeneres that while she was out in London with her co-stars Ben Platt, Allison Janney and Karen Sony, they convinced her to attend one of the live strip shows there despite her reservations.

Although she admitted that she was hesitant at first, it turned out to be "one of the best nights of my life."