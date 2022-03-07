Maggie and Negan Get Their Own The Walking Dead Spin-Off Series

AMC

In addition to Daryl & Carol's spin-off

Viewers haven't seen the last of the drama surrounding Lauren Cohan's Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan.

On Monday, AMC confirmed another "Walking Dead" spin-off -- this one centered on the contentious duo -- for a six-episode series order.

The new show titled, "Isle of the Dead", will premiere some time in 2023 and will follow the pair as they navigate "a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland."

AMC says "the crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror."

Longtime "The Walking Dead" writer and co-executive producer Eli Journé will be a showrunner on the new series along with Scott M. Gimple. Cohan and Morgan will also be executive producers on the project.

Cohan told Entertainment Weekly, "I'm thrilled to partner with Dan McDermott and the team at AMC on the next chapter in 'The Walking Dead' Universe. Maggie is very close to my heart and I'm excited to continue her journey against the iconic backdrop of New York City, alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan."

"I'm delighted that Negan and Maggie's journey continues. It's been such a ride walking in Negan's shoes, I'm beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren," Morgan echoed the same sentiments. "Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?? The backdrop is amazing, but it's the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better."

"Buckle up folks, 'Isle of the Dead' is going to reinvent the TWD Universe. Huge thank you to Dan McDermott, Scott Gimple and AMC for having us back for more… we simply can't wait," he concluded.