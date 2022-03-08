How Sharna Burgess Feels About 'Following In Megan Fox's Footsteps'

Getty

Brian Austin Green's girlfriend responds to fan question comparing the two women.

Sharna Burgess isn't here for the comparisons between herself and Brian Austin Green's ex-wife Megan Fox -- who she was quick to call an "amazing woman" in her own right.

During a recent Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram Story, the "Dancing with the Stars" pro had the perfect response when one follower asked, "How do you deal with following in Megan Fox's footsteps?"

Burgess, of course, is expecting her first child with Green, who was married to Fox from 2010–2021 and shares three children with the actress.

"Normally I wouldn't answer these types of questions but I think many women struggle with comparing themselves to a partners x," she began. "Or to other women in general. That's because society has made out that we are a bitch and competitive gender, that we can't possibly be happy with who we are without wanting she 'she' (whoever that is to you) has."

"So my answer to you is simple ... I don't," she continued before saying Fox is "her own self and an amazing woman," just as Burgess is herself.

"The notion that you 'follow in the footsteps of your partner's x is dangerous. If you live by that idea then it will lead you to the same result. The relationship ending," she continued. "You are a unique one of a kind woman, don't follow in anyone's footsteps, make your own path. Create the path YOU want."

She went on to call women "incredible powerful creatures" who don't "need to tear down others" to feel stronger. Burgess added that women should instead help each other and build one another up. "A community of women around you is a gift," she concluded, "I hope that is something you get to realize with time."

Green and Fox split in May 2020, before he started dating Burgess in October that same year. The two announced they were expecting their first child together back in February, adding the baby is due around July 4, 2022. Green shares three children with Fox, as well as older son Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil. Fox, meanwhile, recently got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.

In another Story, Burgess revealed the pregnancy was definitely a surprise, as she was on birth control and the two were thinking about trying for kids later this year. "But the universe made her own plan, found a window and went for it," she explained, "We knew it was in the cards for us, so why not now."

She added that Green's children are all excited for the new baby as well.

"Their favorite line is, 'Wow, you're so much bigger' and they keep asking how much longer till their baby brother is here," she added. "Honestly, writing this response made me emotional. It's really beautiful how connected to him they are already."