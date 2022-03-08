Kailyn Lowry Hits Briana DeJesus with Defamation Lawsuit In Teen Mom 2 Premiere

MTV

Briana reacts to the lawsuit in real time, while Kail reveals which of her baby daddies she's not getting along with.

There's been bad blood between "Teen Mom 2" costars Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus for years now, but it reached a whole new level on Tuesday night's premiere after Kailyn sued Briana for defamation.

MTV glossed over the specifics of the lawsuit in the episode, but Lowry filed last summer after Briana claimed Kail refused to film their reality show following a 2020 arrest stemming from an alleged fight with Chris Lopez, with whom she shares sons Lux and Creed. While he claimed she struck him during the argument, she denied things ever turned physical and the charges were later dropped.

"I recently said some things about a cast member online and last night she served me for it," said Briana, setting up their messy situation for viewers in a voiceover, before a confessional.

"I just had to step away from work for a little bit. I'm waiting for a lawyer to call me. But Kailyn is trying to sue me for defamation of character," she said into a camera inside her car. "I got summoned and I look at who's trying to summon me and I laughed. I guess you would call that white privilege, I don't know. I guess I would call her a Karen because that's what she is."

"I'm f---ing annoyed at this point, but whatever, someone needs a storyline so I guess we're just gonna take it as it comes," she added.

She later said she'd been meeting with lawyers and told viewers she thought the lawsuit was "some rich people s---." Laughing, she added, "I feel like now I'm like a rich bitch getting sued. This s--- is hilarious."

"I'm not trying to spend all this money to fight something that can be handled out of the court system. This is something her and I can actually have a conversation and talk about, as two grown f---ing adults," she added. "But whatever, thanks Kailyn!"

Briana later told her then-fiancé Javi Gonzalez she hoped they could settle things sooner rather than later -- but then revealed to her sister she had something planned that would only certainly ruffle Kail's feathers even more. DeJesus planned to meet up with one of Lowry's baby daddies -- Chris of all people -- after the two started chatting with one another on social media.

"We speak sometimes on Instagram, he'll write on my Story or I'll write on his. He asked for my number, I gave it to him," she told Brittany, who told Briana she was "just being messy" at this point. Briana, however, swore nothing untoward was going on, said her man knew about it and explained Chris simply wanted her to appear on his podcast about fatherhood.

"Why are you doing that? To get back at her? It will cause drama with her," warned Brittany. "You have enough drama with this bitch, you don't need anymore."

While we'll have to wait to see how that goes down, elsewhere in the episode, viewers saw Lowry explain her side of the lawsuit to her producer.

"This Briana lawsuit is the first lawsuit that I've ever been this knees-deep into," she said, before he asked why it was such an "important" issue for her. "I'm honestly tired of untrue things being said. I can't tell you, I've done so much s--- in my life -- by s--- I mean the mistakes that I've made, things that I've done that are morally wrong and unethical -- the things that I have done right, don't s--- on them. Don't s--- on them. I'm not gonna take accountability for things I didn't do."

That's all Lowry said about the case during the episode, but she did open up to her producer about her relationships with all of her exes as well, after he thought Kail and Javi Marroquin -- with whom she shares son Lincoln -- were "flirty AF" with each other at their son's soccer game.

"Not on my end!" she exclaimed. "It's just like, I would never date a man with kids. Yeah, wouldn't happen."

When the producer brought up Chris, Kail shut it down immediately, saying he was "not up for conversation, ever." He pushed on, however, asking what it's like coparenting Lux and Creed.

"I have them 90% of the time. And it's hard because there isn't the involvement that the other dads have," she explained. "We try as much as possible to do third-party pass-offs. I really don't like to, we don't like to interact with each other and it's unnecessary."

She also said that things weren't going so well with ex Jo Rivera, with whom she shares son Isaac.

"It's not great at all. If I go to Jo with an issue that I have, I feel like I'm being respectful and calm about it and I feel like I get insults back," she said. "I don't react to things the same way, I don't feel the same way about things but I still get treated like I'm the Kail from years ago."