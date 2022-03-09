How Hayden Panettiere is Helping Those Fighting on the Frontlines in Ukraine

Getty

"I can't continue to sit on the sidelines just watching this disaster unfold. Please don't sit by idly."

Hayden Panettiere has created an organization to help those fighting in Ukraine.

The 32-year-old actress announced the launch of Hoplon International, an organization dedicated to raising funds for medical supplies and protective gear for those fighting on the frontlines in Ukraine.

According to Hoplon International's mission statement, it "channels support from the global community to the front lines in Ukraine, where outnumbered, outgunned and largely civilian forces are struggling to defend their country, their way of life, and their fellow citizens."

Naming itself after shields employed by the ancient Greeks, donations made to the non-profit will "directly and immediately fund life-saving supplies, from body armor to medical kits."

In a message shared to the organization's website, Panettiere stated that she created Hoplon International because, "[She] can't continue to sit on the sidelines just watching this disaster unfold. Please don't sit by idly."

The "Heroes" star took to Instagram in February to express her support for the Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

"I have personally witnessed the strength of the Ukrainian people who fought so hard for their independence and have continued to passionately defend their country over the years," she began her caption. "What Putin is doing is an absolute disgrace!"

"This horrific moment in history sends a terrifying message: the message that in this day and age, in year 2022, it's okay to violate the rights of free people and allow autocrats like Putin to take whatever they please. I'm praying for my family and friends there and everyone who's fighting. I wish you had more support and I wish I was there fighting with you!"

The former "Nashville" star shares a child with ex-fiancé Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko who has been sharing footage from his experience on the ground near Kyiv.

On Instagram Wladimir called for peace around the world, "What is happening in the heart of Europe touches the heart of all the inhabitants of our planet who love justice and the values of goodness, regardless of their origin or religion."