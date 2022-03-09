Kim Kardashian Talks Pete Davidson, Kanye West and Having 'Disagreements Publicly'

Getty

She also reveals whether they'll both appear on her upcoming Hulu reality series in her first comments about Pete.

"The Kardashians" are coming back to TV with their new Hulu reality series -- and, yes, the show will dive into Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson and feature ex Kanye West.

Ahead of the show's April 14 premiere, the entire family was profiled by Variety, with Kim opening up a bit about dating the "SNL" star for the first time. She said she has not filmed with him for the show, but also is "not opposed to it" either. "It's just not what he does," she added, "But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season."

Though he may not appear, she's still planning to talk about him. Kardashian promised viewers will find out "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know," adding, "I'm definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it."

It sounds, however, like she won't quite be as open about her issues with her estranged husband, who has taken to publicly slamming her relationship with Pete while refusing to get divorced and attempting to get her back.

While it remains to be seen how much of that will factor into the series, Variety says West did film for the show before things went south and he "features into a major arc in the first episode."

"Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy, but I do believe in handling it all privately," Kim told the publication. "I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don't think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That's just not really what I'm about, and I just don't think that would ever make me feel good."

"I'm always really respectful of what the kids will see. The reality is, we're always a family. We always will have a love and respect for each other," she added. "And even if there's moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive. I do think it's important for people to see that things aren't perfect all the time, but that they can get better."